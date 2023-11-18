The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 8 will be released on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 7 am PT worldwide. The latest episode of the anime has finally brought the Major Corporation Alliance Conflict to an end, and now Cid will be embarking on a whole new journey of self-discovery.

Since Cid has taken a temporary break from his eminence in shadowy escapades, fans might get to see him in a whole new facade. However, there also remains a possibility of him continuing with his John Smith persona. The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 8 will begin the second phase of the season.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and light novel spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 8 release date and time for all regions

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 8 will be released on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X and other important broadcasting stations. Below are the release date and time for the episode across the regions, along with the respective time zones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, November 22, 2023 7 am Central Time Wednesday, November 22, 2023 9 am Eastern Time Wednesday, November 22, 2023 10 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, November 22, 2023 3 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, November 22, 2023 7:30 pm Central European Time Wednesday, November 22, 2023 4 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, November 23, 2023 12:30 am

Where to watch The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 8

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 8, and all the latest installments of the anime, will be available to watch exclusively on HIDIVE for fans globally. Fans can binge both seasons 1 and 2 in English, subbed and dub formats. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll have yet to add the series to their massive anime libraries.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 7: A brief recap

With the sudden inflation caused by the counterfeit bills, Mitsugoshi Corporation and the Major Corporate Alliance landed in a tight spot. Alpha, who was still coping with Shdaow’s abandonment, soon learned that his partnership with Yukime, which caused a major credit collapse within the Kingdom of Midgar, was part of a grand plan.

Elsewhere, Cid, donning his John Smith facade, discovered that all the gold from the secret hideout had vanished, and he deemed Gettan to be responsible for it. Yukime finally confronted Gettan. However, the latter eventually overpowered the former by consuming the pills he got from the Cult of Diablos. Cid made it in time, unintentionally saving Yukime by defeating Gettan.

Yukime fell in love with John Smith after realizing that he was the very person with the name “Stylish Bandit Killer” who had saved her life once. At the hideout, Alpha met Yukime and proposed an alliance with her. As Cid misunderstood Gettan’s final words, he spent weeks digging for the gold underneath the thick sheet of ice where they battled.

Delta assisted Cid with his quest. However, the latter decided to quit and left on a solo adventure. Cid returned after a brief period until the members of the Shadow Garden were less distressed by his betrayal. After Cid vanished into thin air, Delta unearthed something valuable while digging.

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 8 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

The Eminence in Shadow episode 8 is titled "Ryū no Namida" (Japanese: 龍の涙), which roughly translates to Dragon’s Tears. The upcoming episode will kick off Volume 4 of Daisuke Aizawa’s original light novel and, in the manga adaptation, chapter 40. The upcoming events will majorly focus on the Oriana Kingdom’s “Black Rose,” Civil War Wedding Incident.

The upcoming episodes will see Rose getting more screen time. More characters are expected to make their debuts as well, including Victoria, one of the skilled members of the Shadow Garden.

Stay tuned for The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 8 news, preview, and other updates that are yet to be revealed.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.