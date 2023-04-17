The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 22: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 22 is set to be released on Monday, April 24, at 12:00 am JST. Fans can read the upcoming issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

The Ichinose family's attempt to recover their memories came to an unexpected and dramatic conclusion in the previous chapter, leaving readers shocked and surprised by the turn of events. Unfortunately, explanations will not be easily forthcoming and readers can expect things to restart in The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 22.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins manga.

A new time loop might start in The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 22

Release date and time

Nate @ 真 Brolympus @NateMing how does The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins keep surprising me, every chapter how does The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins keep surprising me, every chapter https://t.co/wc0XLdVtlh

The upcoming chapter is set to be released in various timezones as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, April 23, at 8:00 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, April 23, at 10:00 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, April 23, at 11:00 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, April 23, 4:00 pm

Central European Summer Time- Sunday, April 23, 5:00 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, April 23, 8:30 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, April 23, at 11:00 pm

Japan Standard Time – Monday, April 24, 12:00 am

Australian Central Daylight Time - Monday, April 24, at 1:30 am

What to expect from The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 22?

Tsubasa will be seen stuck in yet another loop in The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 22 (Image via Shueisha/Taizan 5)

Readers of Taizan 5's latest manga series are likely eager to uncover the truth about the incident that caused Tsubasa to fall into a coma. The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 22 may mark the beginning of a new time loop without Tsubasa's grandmother. However, readers will still be curious to learn more about the grandmother's character.

While it is already known that she suffers from a cognitive disease, there appears to be more to her story, evident from her attempt to murder. In fact, the characters in the manga series seem eager to initiate a new time loop, as seen with Kakeru causing an accident. As all of this takes place within Tsubasa's dream, it is possible that he is hiding something from himself.

Additionally, readers will be wary of Tsubasa's grandfather and Shiori, as they too may attempt to harm Tsubasa in the next loop.

A brief summary of The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 21

Shonen Jump @shonenjump The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins, Ch. 21: Tsubasa’s more determined than ever to get his family to remember everything! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/406Oe92 The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins, Ch. 21: Tsubasa’s more determined than ever to get his family to remember everything! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/406Oe92 https://t.co/5pw9NC5Bd1

In the previous chapter, Tsubasa asked Sota to explain everything to him. Sota said that Tsubasa could not wake up from his coma because he was unable to accept the truth, and therefore simply remembering things would not solve the problem. Despite this, the members of the Ichinose family had no other option but to recollect as many things as possible.

While going through an album, they stumbled upon a picture of Fukui Hospital, a psychiatric facility specializing in Alzheimer's patients. It was then that they realized that Tsubasa's grandmother, Sachie, was in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

The family went to Sachie's room and urged her to go on a trip to the Fukui Hospital to recover more memories. They then took a bullet train to Tojinbo and made a final stop at a cafe before embarking on a thirty-minute walk to the hospital.

While they were at the cliff, Sachie expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Tsubasa for being a cheerful boy who lifted everyone's spirits. However, the chapter ended with a dramatic cliffhanger as Sachie suddenly pushed Tsubasa off the cliff, after having remembered something important.

