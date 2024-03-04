The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 10: Release date and time where to watch, and more

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 10 will be released on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 9:00 pm JST on A-TX and other pertinent syndications in Japan. Although Rentt’s kind nature is not something that the fans of the series are unaware of, the latest episode showcases that he can go to any lengths to ensure that the people are safe and sound.

The latest episode also proved that the new isekai series is not only about dungeons and slime monsters but also explores a huge world where real adventures test the skills and valor of the adventurers.

Yet again, Rent flawlessly manages to accomplish his mission, this time with a new partner. However, the intrigue is ten-folded, with the protagonist running into someone who could be a friend or a rival.

Disclaimer: This article encompasses significant spoilers for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime and light novel series.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 10 release date and time

Sticking to the schedule, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 10 will be released this Friday, March 8, 2024, around 4:30 am PT. Due to the general delay, the episode will arrive thirty minutes later than its initial release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The release dates and times for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 10 for all regions with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, March 8, 2024 4:30 am Central Time Friday, March 8, 2024 6:30 am Eastern Time Friday, March 8, 2024 7:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 8, 2024 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, March 8, 2024 6 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, March 8, 2024 1:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, March 8, 2024 11 am

Where to watch The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 10

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 10 will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. The English dub of the anime is yet to be released. Since Crunchyroll is unavailable in most parts of Southeast Asia, viewers in the region can rely on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel to keep up with the latest developments.

A brief recap of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 9

While at the Guild, Rentt came across the job of gathering a Dragonblood Flower, a unique medicinal flower that was hard to acquire due to its rarity. Given the job paid less, no adventurer wanted to take it, so Rentt stepped in. After learning that a children’s orphanage had requested the job, he visited them to learn more about this flower.

There, Rentt met Alize, a young girl who was concerned about the headmistress’s health. Alize requested Rentt to gather the rare flower so that she could make medicine out of it. Before leaving for his mission, Rentt inspected the orphanage’s basement per the headmistress’ request and found the area infested by pesky little monsters called Puchi Suri (rats).

After one of the Puchi Suri bit Rentt’s hand, it became undead and followed his orders like a puppet. Rent befriended the creature and later introduced it to Lorraine, who eventually named it Edel. The next day, Rentt continued his journey with his new friend Ebel to Tarasque Swamp in search of the flower.

Rent came across many creatures, like the swamp fish monster and the goblins, but he easily defeated them. However, the difficulty increased to a whole another level when he ran into the gigantic Tarasque monster. Nevertheless, Rentt and Ebel defeated the beast in no time by using Divinity.

While returning, Rentt found a huge garden in the middle of the Tarasque swamp, filled with Dragonblood Flower. Amidst his delight in encountering a treasure, an elven man appeared out of nowhere, surprised to find him in that location.

What to expect from The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 10

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 10 is titled “A Strange Man and a Strange Job.” The upcoming installment will reveal the mystery character and his intention with Rentt. As the title suggests, the elven man is anticipated to task Rentt with a new mission that will surely be challenging and can only be accomplished with someone of his potential.

