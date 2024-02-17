The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 8: Release date and time where to watch, and more

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 8 is slated to release on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 9:00 pm JST on A-TX and other respective networks in Japan. The latest installment of the anime has seen significant progress in the protagonist’s journey, as he now has a reliable party with whom he can embark on new adventures, which will further increase his levels.

Besides the major accomplishment of leveling up, Rentt also took a drastic step of unveiling his secret to one Sheila Ibarss, the guild receptionist, who was really concerned about him. With the option to seek help from Sheila now available, Rentt’s situation is anticipated to improve, reducing his reliance on Lorraine. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article encompasses significant spoilers for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime and light novel series.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 8 release date and time

Sticking to the schedule, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 8 is slated to be released this Friday, February 23, 2024, around 4:30 am PT. Given the general delay, the episode will arrive thirty minutes later than its initial release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The release dates and times for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 8 for all regions with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, February 23, 2024 4:30 am Central Time Friday, February 23, 2024 6:30 am Eastern Time Friday, February 23, 2024 7:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 23, 2024 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, February 23, 2024 6 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, February 23, 2024 1:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, February 23, 2024 11 am

Where to watch The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 8

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 8 will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll, the only platform to include the isekai goodness in its massive catalog. Crunchyroll has yet to announce the English dub of the anime, which is anticipated to arrive sooner.

Crunchyroll is not available in most parts of Southeast Asia, so viewers can rely on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel to catch the latest episodes of The Unwanted Undead.

A brief recap of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 6

Expand Tweet

Episode 6 saw Rentt, Laura, and Ryze going against a Grand Slime, a monster completely beyond the Iron League. After strategizing, Laura focused on her fire attack while Rentt became her shield to deflect the attacks by the Grand Slime. Meanwhile, Ryze took charge of attacking and distracting the monster until Laura was ready.

The trio successfully killed the monster and collected the Slime as a reward. They later received bronze badges as they had accomplished their task and, as a bonus, received viles of rare potions, too. After arriving at the guild, they got the good news of finally becoming Bronze League adventurers.

Sheila requested that Rentt talk with her and eventually asked him to reveal his truth. As the latter was skeptical of revealing his secret, the former signed a contract that if she shared his secret with the outside world, she would suffer a penalty backed by magical force. Witnessing Sheila’s concern, Rentt unveiled everything that had happened to him.

Later, the two visited Lorraine’s house, and Rentt confided in his friend, revealing that Sheila knew his secret. After discussing Rentt’s condition, they shared a meal together. After returning to the guild, Sheila kept her promise by not disclosing Rentt’s condition to the Guild Master.

What to expect from The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 8

Expand Tweet

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 8 is titled “A New Weapon and Power.” Although no preview trailer or stills have been revealed, the title itself teases the protagonist acquiring a new feat that could be a game-changing addition to his arsenal. The episode is also likely to see new characters making their debut, who will play a pivotal role in the progressing storyline.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Unwanted Undead Adventurer as 2024 progresses.