The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 9: Release date and time where to watch, and more

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 9 is slated to release on Friday, Mar. 1, 2024, at 9:00 pm JST on A-TX and other respective networks in Japan. Given the events that transpired in the latest installment, it has become evident that Rentt’s potential is such that even he can’t fully comprehend it.

Although earlier, it was indeed a challenging task for the protagonist to become a Mythrill-class adventurer, now, with the newfound abilities, the path has significantly eased. As of now, Rentt, once again, has become a Bronze-class adventurer and continues to undertake quests on his own. However, he needs more capable equipment to keep up with his current prowess.

Disclaimer: This article encompasses significant spoilers for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime and light novel series.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 9 release date and time

With no changes to its schedule, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 9 will be released this Friday, Mar. 1, 2024, around 4:30 am PT. The episode will arrive thirty minutes later than its initial release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The release dates and times for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 9 for all regions with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, March 1, 2024 4:30 am Central Time Friday, March 1, 2024 6:30 am Eastern Time Friday, March 1, 2024 7:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 1, 2024 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, March 1, 2024 6 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, March 1, 2024 1:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, March 1, 2024 11 am

Where to watch The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 9

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 9 will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. The anime streaming has yet to announce the English dub of the anime. Since Crunchyroll is unavailable in most parts of Southeast Asia, viewers in the region can rely on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel to keep up with the latest developments.

A brief recap of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 8

Episode 8 kicked off with Rentt getting his new sword from the blacksmith. Before returning, he wanted to put the weapon to the test by infusing his abilities one after the others. Rentt discovered that using spirit, magic, and divinity individually was effective with the new upgrades on the sword.

Combining these techniques put a lot of strain on him, yet unleashed a devastating attack. Rentt realized that his equipment wasn’t strong enough to withstand his prowess and needed money to get better tools. While strolling around the town, Rentt came across Ryuntus, a boy who needed help saving his sister.

Ryuntus explained that his village holds a festival every year in which young girls are offered to the Lord of the Lake. After reaching the town, Ryuntus’ sister, Amiris, refused to take any help from Rentt, but he insisted on taking the job. After thoroughly inspecting and enquiring about the festival, Rentt sensed something suspicious.

On the festival day, Rentt stood alongside Amiris and discovered that the lake monster was merely a mirage. Behind it, a large group of hoodlums were operating a giant ship, the real perpetrators who had been tricking the innocent villagers and kidnapping young girls. Rentt not only helped Amiris but also saved the missing girls.

What to expect from The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 9

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 9 is titled “Dragonblood Flower.” The upcoming events will shed light on Rentt’s new adventures, where he will likely undertake quests that pay well. He might also encounter familiar faces during his journey, which might unravel untold secrets and forge unexpected alliances.

