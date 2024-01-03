'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 1 is scheduled for release on January 9, 2024. The series, originating from a successful manga, boasts an all-star cast, including Haruka Shiraishi and Tesshō Genda, enhancing expectations for a compelling narrative.

The anime's captivating trailer, featuring theme songs by Shallm and LEEVELLES, provides a glimpse into its promising production quality. With the esteemed Yoko Kanemori directing, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu handling scripts, and the manga's popularity, there's palpable excitement that this release could be a comedic gem reminiscent of classics like Konosuba.

Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for the series.

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 1 release date and timings

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 1 is set to be released in Japan at 12:00 am JST on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The manga currently has around 214 chapters and follows a weekly release schedule.

The release timings for different time zones are listed below.

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:00 am, Monday, January 8 Eastern Daylight Time 10:00 am, Monday, January 8 British Summer Time 3:00 pm, Monday, January 8 Central European Summer Time 4:00 pm, Monday, January 8 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Monday, January 8 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm, Monday, January 8 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Tuesday, January 9

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 1 streaming details

Princess and Excalibur as shown in the anime (Image via Studio PINE JAM)

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, January 9, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. It will air on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan. The anime will mostly focus on the comedy aspect and will have a total of 12 episodes.

International streaming details haven't been revealed. However, it is rumored that the series will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Everything to know about the anime

Torture Tortura as shown in the anime (Image via Studio PINE JAM)

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess' latest trailer has unveiled exciting details about the series, including its opening theme, "Massakasa Magic!," performed by Shallm, and its closing theme, "Ashita was Ashita no Kaze ga Fuku," by LEEVELLES.

The stellar cast features Haruka Shiraishi as Princess, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Ex, Shizuka Itou as Torture Tortura, and Tesshō Genda as Hell-Lord, among others. Directed by Yoko Kanemori at PINE JAM studios, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu overseeing scripts, the creative team also includes Toshiya Kono and Satoshi Furuhashi for character design, and Masaru Yokoyama for the music composition.

Princess as shown in the anime trailer (Image via Studio PINE JAM)

The manga, initially launched on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ in April 2019, gained immense popularity, accumulating over 200 million views. Its compelling narrative revolves around a captive princess enduring brutal tortures inflicted by the Hellhorde.

Notably, the 12th compiled volume of the manga hit shelves in Japan on July 4, 2023.

Final thoughts

Torture Tortura during Princess's first torture sessions (Image via Studio PINE JAM)

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess boasts a stellar cast, captivating storyline, and promising production quality. With the potential to evoke the spirit of Konosuba, it stands out as a highly anticipated Winter 2024 series.

Fans are eagerly waiting for this anime, anticipating a delightful blend of humor and engaging storytelling.