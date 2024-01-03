'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 1 is scheduled for release on January 9, 2024. The series, originating from a successful manga, boasts an all-star cast, including Haruka Shiraishi and Tesshō Genda, enhancing expectations for a compelling narrative.
The anime's captivating trailer, featuring theme songs by Shallm and LEEVELLES, provides a glimpse into its promising production quality. With the esteemed Yoko Kanemori directing, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu handling scripts, and the manga's popularity, there's palpable excitement that this release could be a comedic gem reminiscent of classics like Konosuba.
Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for the series.
'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 1 release date and timings
'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 1 is set to be released in Japan at 12:00 am JST on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The manga currently has around 214 chapters and follows a weekly release schedule.
The release timings for different time zones are listed below.
'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 1 streaming details
'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, January 9, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. It will air on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan. The anime will mostly focus on the comedy aspect and will have a total of 12 episodes.
International streaming details haven't been revealed. However, it is rumored that the series will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.
Everything to know about the anime
'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess' latest trailer has unveiled exciting details about the series, including its opening theme, "Massakasa Magic!," performed by Shallm, and its closing theme, "Ashita was Ashita no Kaze ga Fuku," by LEEVELLES.
The stellar cast features Haruka Shiraishi as Princess, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Ex, Shizuka Itou as Torture Tortura, and Tesshō Genda as Hell-Lord, among others. Directed by Yoko Kanemori at PINE JAM studios, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu overseeing scripts, the creative team also includes Toshiya Kono and Satoshi Furuhashi for character design, and Masaru Yokoyama for the music composition.
The manga, initially launched on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ in April 2019, gained immense popularity, accumulating over 200 million views. Its compelling narrative revolves around a captive princess enduring brutal tortures inflicted by the Hellhorde.
Notably, the 12th compiled volume of the manga hit shelves in Japan on July 4, 2023.
Final thoughts
'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess boasts a stellar cast, captivating storyline, and promising production quality. With the potential to evoke the spirit of Konosuba, it stands out as a highly anticipated Winter 2024 series.
Fans are eagerly waiting for this anime, anticipating a delightful blend of humor and engaging storytelling.