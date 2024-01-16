'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 3 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. An adaptation of Robinson Haruhara's manga of the same name, this anime has been regarded as a comedic slice-of-life gem by its fanbase. Episode 2, which was released on January 15, 2024, skillfully adapted chapters 3 and 4 of the 216 released chapters.

As fans eagerly await the upcoming episode, the promise of shedding light on intriguing elements such as torture tactics intensifies the anticipation. With each release, Torture Princess has the potential to captivate a broader audience beyond its established niche.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess.

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 3 release date and timings

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 3 is set to be released in Japan at 12:00 am JST on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The ongoing manga currently has around 216 chapters and follows a weekly release schedule.

The release timings for different time zones are listed below:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:00 am, Monday, January 22 Eastern Daylight Time 10:00 am, Monday, January 22 British Summer Time 3:00 pm, Monday, January 22 Central European Summer Time 4:00 pm, Monday, January 22 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Monday, January 22 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm, Monday, January 22 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Tuesday, January 23

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 3 streaming details

The Princess and Excalibur as shown in the anime (Image via Studio PINE JAM)

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess is scheduled to air on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan. The anime will mostly focus on the comedy aspect and will have a total of 12 episodes.

The anime is currently available on Crunchyroll. It is also available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel, but for members only.

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 2 recap and other details

Youki and Inki as shown in the anime (Image vis Studio PINE JAM)

In 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess' episode 2, Tortura introduces the princess to new torturers, Youki and Inki, who attempt to distract her with a video game. Despite Excalibur's skepticism, the princess, torn between training and socializing, succumbs to the game's allure.

As they play, she inadvertently reveals information about light palace patrols on Wednesdays. Unfortunately, this information proves useless as the demon lord has cram school on Wednesdays, rendering the schedule irrelevant.

The Princess as shown in the anime (Image via Studio PINE JAM)

The series features Massakasa Magic! as its opening theme by Shallm, and Ashita no Kaze ga Fuku as the closing theme by LEEVELLES. The stellar cast includes Haruka Shiraishi as Princess, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Ex, Shizuka Itou as Torture Tortura, and Tesshō Genda as Hell-Lord.

Directed by Yoko Kanemori at PINE JAM studios, other members of the staff include Kazuyuki Fudeyasu overseeing scripts, Toshiya Kono and Satoshi Furuhashi handling character design, and Masaru Yokoyama responsible for the music composition.

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 3: What to expect?

Torture Tortura as shown in the anime (Image via PINE JAM)

The anime's pacing in 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess, has been irregular, making it challenging to predict which chapters it will adapt for episode 3. It could adapt manga chapters 8 and 9, which depict a holy knight attempting to save the princess.

The manga, which initially launched on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ in April 2019, gained immense popularity, accumulating over 200 million views. Fans are curious to see what the next episodes have in store for them.