'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 5 is set for release on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 12 am JST. Adapted from Robinson Haruhara's manga, this anime is celebrated as a comedic slice-of-life gem. In episode 4, the Demon King challenges Torture Tortura's methods, prompting an inventive use of alcohol for interrogation.

The latter half surprisingly shifts to the "torture" of the holy sword Excalibur, revealing unexpected secrets. This whimsical series continues to captivate with its unique blend of humor and unconventional storytelling.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 5.

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 5 is set to be released in Japan at 12 am JST on Tuesday, February 5, 2024. The ongoing manga currently has around 218 chapters and follows a weekly release schedule.

The release timings for different time zones are listed below:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:00 am, Monday, February 5 Eastern Daylight Time 10:00 am, Monday, February 5 British Summer Time 3:00 pm, Monday, February 5 Central European Summer Time 4:00 pm, Monday, February 5 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Monday, February 5 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm, Monday, February 5 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Tuesday, February 6

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 5 streaming details

Torture Tortura as shown in the anime (Image via PINE JAM)

Episode 5 of 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess is scheduled to air on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan. The anime mostly focuses on the comedy aspect and will have a total of 12 episodes. The anime is available on Crunchyroll. It is also available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel but for members only.

The captivating opening theme, Massakasa Magic!, is performed by Shallm, while the closing theme, Ashita no Kaze ga Fuku, is masterfully delivered by LEEVELLES. The stellar cast features Haruka Shiraishi in the role of Princess, Chikahiro Kobayashi portraying Ex, Shizuka Itou lending her talents to Torture Tortura, and Tesshō Genda taking on the character of Hell-Lord.

Under the direction of Yoko Kanemori at PINE JAM studios, the talented staff includes Kazuyuki Fudeyasu overseeing scripts, Toshiya Kono and Satoshi Furuhashi handling character design, and the musical composition being expertly crafted by Masaru Yokoyama.

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 4 recap

The Princess and Excalibur as shown in the anime (Image via Studio PINE JAM)

In 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 4, the Demon King questions Torture Tortura's ineffective methods in extracting information from princesses. Threatened with removal, Tortura uses alcohol to entice the Demon King, revealing his vulnerability to light magic.

The latter half of the episode focuses on the "torture" of the holy sword Excalibur. Surprisingly, it involves a gentle sharpening and cleaning, acting as a refreshing massage. Excalibur eventually divulges secrets about the romantic connection between the demon sword Murasa and the fire sword Amon. The episode unfolds with a unique blend of intrigue and unexpected revelations, showcasing Tortura's unconventional approach to her "torturous" duties.

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 5: What to expect?

Excalibur's torture as shown in the anime (Image via Studio PINE JAM)

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 5 is scheduled for release on February 5, 2024, and will explore a new facet of the Princess by delving into her fear of needles. The episode will introduce another princess rescue attempt, maintaining the series' wholly episodic structure without an overarching plot.

Despite viewer comments on repetition, this comedy anime has successfully garnered a dedicated niche fan base, showcasing its unique allure and appeal within its episodic framework.