'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 8 will be released on February 27, 2024, and is expected to introduce Vanilla Peschutz, the daughter of the prestigious Peschutz family and the senior torturer of the Peschutz family. Episode 7 aired on February 20, 2024, and introduced Lulune, the queen of the hell hordes.

The manga currently has 220 chapters, with chapter 221 scheduled for February 26, 2024. The anime is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 8 release date and time for all regions

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 8 is set to be released in Japan at 12 am JST on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. The ongoing manga currently has around 220 chapters and follows a weekly release schedule.

The release timings for different time zones are listed below:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:00 am, Monday, February 26 Eastern Daylight Time 10:00 am, Monday, February 26 British Summer Time 3:00 pm, Monday, February 26 Central European Summer Time 4:00 pm, Monday, February 26 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Monday, February 26 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm, Monday, February 26 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Tuesday, February 27

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 8 streaming details

Torture Tortura as shown in the anime (Image via PINE JAM)

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 8 is scheduled to air on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan. The anime mostly focuses on the comedy aspect and will have a total of 12 episodes. The anime is available on Crunchyroll. It is also available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel but for members only.

The captivating opening theme, Massakasa Magic!, is performed by Shallm, while the closing theme, Ashita no Kaze ga Fuku, is masterfully delivered by LEEVELLES.

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 7 recap

Beast Tamer Krall as shown in the anime (Image via Studio PINE JAM)

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 7 commences with Beast Tamer Krall conducting another torture session with the Princess. This time, Krall employs her cats to target the princess's psyche. Despite the relentless torment, the Princess refuses to yield, even as a cat slumbers peacefully on her lap. Krall astutely notices the Princess's legs growing numb and seizes upon this vulnerability, using it to intensify her "torture" tactics.

Threatening the Princess, Krall insists that if she disturbs the cat resting on her lap, it will awaken. As the episode unfolds, another of Krall's cats affectionately nestles against the Princess's numb legs from behind, prompting her to relent and divulge yet another of the Kingdom's secrets.

The latter segment of the episode shifts focus to Mao-Mao's preschool field day event, attended even by the Hell Lord, who happens to be Mao Mao's father. Tortura becomes aware of the event and, accompanied by the Princess, Youki, and Inki, decides to join.

The field day progresses to the scavenger hunt event, where it is revealed that Mao Mao must reach the finish line with "someone she likes" to emerge victorious. The Hell Lord orchestrated this twist to compel Mao Mao to choose him over the Princess, thereby proving the strength of their bond. Ultimately, Mao Mao surprises by selecting her mother over the Hell Lord and the Princess, securing her triumph in the event.

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 8: What to expect?

The anime's pacing had been erratic, with several skipped chapters. The subsequent episode hinted at the introduction of Vanilla Peschutz, a vampire torturer, delving deeper into Torture Tortura's personal life.