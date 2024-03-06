Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10 is scheduled for release on Monday, March 11, 2024. The ninth installment of season 2, titled Hentai Dragon, aired on Monday, March 4, 2024.

The latest episode introduces Luto, an undefeated greater dragon, who immediately begins flirting with Misumi Makoto upon their encounter. Additionally, the installment unveils Rona's true motives for visiting the Academy and delves further into details on the kidnapper organization, as well as revealing more about Makoto's parents.

As such, Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10, titled I'll Show You How to Reform the World, is expected to provide further insights into these new developments and explore their impact on Makoto's life and the overall storyline.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10 release date, time, and countdown

Expand Tweet

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10 will be released on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 11 pm JST. The subtitled English version will be accessible on the same day. The upcoming installment will also be available on streaming platforms approximately an hour after its release on television.

The timings for the release of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, March 11 6 am Central Standard Time Monday, March 11 8 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, March 11 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 11 2 pm Central European Time Monday, March 11 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, March 11 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Monday, March 11 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 11 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10

Season 2 episode 10 release date as per the anime's official Twitter account (Image via X)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy airs on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV in Japan. Crunchyroll streams the anime outside Asia. As such, fans in North and Central America, as well as in several other regions, can tune in to the platform to watch the anime's upcoming episode.

In South Asia and Southeast Asia, Medialink handles the broadcast for this Winter 2024 anime. Fans in these regions can watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6 on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

However, access to this isekai anime is exclusively available through their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

A brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9

Luto hits on Makoto (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9, Lime Latte's confrontation with the new formidable foe is revealed. This leads to his subsequent imprisonment alongside the Academy's librarian, Eva, by the kidnapping and humanoid experimentation organization. Following their escape, Eva provides Makoto with information about his parents while also revealing her own tragic past.

Episode 9 also introduces Luto, aka Banshoku, the undefeated greater dragon. It shows Misumi Makoto's encounter with this initially presumed antagonist. During this meeting, the protagonist gets hit on by Luto.

Rona in episode 9 (Image via J.C.Staff)

The latest episode reveals Luto to be the guildmaster and founder of the adventurers' guild as he shares insights into the guild's history. When Makoto inquires about the possibility of returning to his own world, Luto acknowledges the slim possibility of it happening.

This revelation prompts Tomoe to ponder whether Makoto will eventually decide to return. Later, Luto tells her that Makoto may also choose to travel back and forth between worlds, giving her hope. The episode also reveals Rona's true motives to visit the academy.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10

Expand Tweet

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10 is set to explore the impact of the introduction of the new character, Luto, on the storyline. It will also delve deeper into kidnapping and humanoid experiments, potentially revealing the identities of the collaborators inside the Academy.

The upcoming episode will also possibly focus on Rona, following her revelation of her true goals in the latest installment. Makoto learning new information about his parents will likely provide him with fresh clues that may bring him closer to discovering their whereabouts, setting the stage for future developments that will possibly be seen in the future narrative.

Related Links:

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- English dub cast

Introduction of the two heroes, Hibiki and Tomoki

Other Winter 2024 anime

Winter 2024 anime on Crunchyroll