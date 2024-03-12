Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 11 release date, where to watch, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 11 is scheduled for release on Monday, March 18, 2024. The tenth installment of season 2, titled Watch As I Improve the World, aired on Monday, March 11, 2024.

The latest episode showcases Rona's departure and Makoto's confrontation with Bright-sensei, as well as the protagonist bonding with his students.

Given these plot developments, episode 11 is expected to show Makoto soon taking care of the Rotsgard underground Organization, which may mark a pivotal moment in his growth and progress along the path foreseen by Luto.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 11 release date, time, and countdown

Expand Tweet

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 11 is set to be released on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 11 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the eleventh installment will be accessible to international fans earlier on the same day. The upcoming episode will also be available for streaming online on various platforms approximately an hour after its television release.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, March 18 6:00 AM Central Standard Time Monday, March 18 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, March 18 9:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 18 2:00 PM Central European Time Monday, March 18 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, March 18 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, March 18 10:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 18 11:30 PM

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 11

Season 2 episode 11 release date as per the anime's official X account (Image via X)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy anime is presently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV across Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming this show outside of Asia. Thus, fans in North and Central America, as well as in several other regions worldwide, can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch the upcoming eleventh episode.

In South Asia and Southeast Asia, Medialink holds broadcasting rights for this Winter 2024 anime. Fans in these regions can enjoy Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 11 on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

However, it's important to note that this isekai anime is exclusively available on their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

A brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10

Makoto disposing of Bright-sensei (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10, the narrative shows Rona’s farewell to the Academy, following her assistance in apprehending the collaborator inside, Bright-sensei.

Before her departure, Rona extends a collaboration offer to Makoto and provides him with an incantation for telepathic communication. Tomoe later suggests that this incantation could help them understand the cursed item that interferes with the goddess' blessings.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the episode features a brief conversation between Makoto and Bright-sensei, during which Makoto learns about the objectives and motives of the Rotsgard underground organization and their reasons for opposing the goddess. Makoto subsequently disposes of Bright-sensei.

The episode concludes with Makoto strengthening his bond with his students. Despite his physical absence, he sends his subordinates to keep a watchful eye over them.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 11 (speculations)

Makoto in episode 10 (Image via J.C.Staff)

With the intriguing plot developments in episode 10, Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 11 is expected to delve deeper into Makoto taking care of the Rotsgard underground organization.

The upcoming episode is likely to focus on Makoto finding out more about the organization and its activities. Illumgand's deteriorating condition in the latest episode is likely to play a crucial role in putting an end to the organization's schemes.

Episode 10 likely marked the beginning of Makoto following the path predicted by Luto in episode 9. Therefore, episode 11 is poised to showcase Makoto's growth and the catalyst that will influence his decision-making.

Related Links:

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10 highlight

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- English dub cast

Introduction of the two heroes, Hibiki and Tomoki

Winter 2024 anime on Crunchyroll

Other Winter 2024 anime