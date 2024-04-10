Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15 release date, where to watch, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15, titled A Fierce Tournament, is scheduled for release on Monday, April 15, 2024. Meanwhile, Monday, April 8, 2024, saw the release of the most recent episode of season 2, titled I'm Not a Fan of High Society.

In the latest episode, Misumi Makoto participates in a nobles' luncheon organized by the academy to evaluate students' etiquette during the second day of the festival.

Additionally, the episode introduces the Academy Tournament and emphasizes Ilumgand's increasing animosity towards Makoto, resulting in challenges for Makoto's students during the competition.

As such, episode 15 is expected to center around the tournament, with Makoto's students competing against each other. The episode is also likely to delve into Ilumgand's hostility towards Makoto and its consequences.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15 release date, time, and countdown

Expand Tweet

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15 is set to be released on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 11 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the upcoming installment will be accessible to international fans earlier on the same day. Episode 15 will also be available for streaming online on various platforms approximately an hour after its television release.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, April 15 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Monday, April 15 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, April 15 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, April 15 2:00 PM Central European Time Monday, April 15 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, April 15 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, April 15 10:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, April 15 11:30 PM

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15

Season 2 episode 15 release date as per the anime's official X account (Image via X)

The anime Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy is currently available to watch in Japan on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV. Outside of Asia, Crunchyroll is streaming this series. Thus, fans in North and Central America, as well as in several other regions worldwide, can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch the upcoming fifteenth episode.

In South Asia and Southeast Asia, Medialink holds the broadcast rights for this Winter 2024 anime. Fans in these regions can enjoy Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15 on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One. However, access to this isekai anime is exclusively available on their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

A brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14

Makoto and Kahara (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14, Misumi Makoto finds himself attending a stand-up luncheon on the second day of the academy festival, where students are assessed on their etiquette and manners. Makoto's unease in high-class social settings is revealed during this time.

During this event, Makoto's encounter with Kahara Sairitsu, an influential figure from Laurel, sheds light on the existence of otherworlders known as sages and their ties to the nation.

Expand Tweet

Subsequently, Kahara's confrontation with the Gritonia Empire's Princess Lily exposes their internal hostilities. The episode also delves into Ilumgand Hopleys' animosity towards Makoto, as he threatens to crush Makoto's students during the tournament and even attempts to sabotage both Makoto and his students beforehand.

However, Makoto foils these attempts effortlessly. He warns his students about the upcoming challenges and advises them to reserve their special skills as trump cards. As the episode concludes, the tournament begins, revealing the extent of the Hopleys' influence as they manipulate Makoto's students to face off against each other.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15 (Speculative)?

Ilumgand confronts Makoto (Image via J.C.Staff)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15 is expected to center around the intense battles of the Rotsgard Academy tournament, showing Makoto's students pitted against each other. The episode is also anticipated to focus on Ilumgand's actions, highlighting the consequences of his hostility towards Makoto.

Additionally, viewers may witness the consequences of Ilumgand's decision to consume the medicine that boosts magic abilities, which was given to him previously by a suspicious individual.

Related Links:

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- English dub cast

Winter 2024 anime on Crunchyroll

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 2 teaser released with a new Studio