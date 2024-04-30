Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18 release date, where to watch, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18, titled Fall of the Academy City, is scheduled for release on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 11 pm JST. In the latest episode, titled Mutation Hazard, which aired on Wednesday, April 29, 2024, Ilumgand and other hyumans in Rotsgard City mutate into monsters due to Rona's schemes. Makoto's students defeat the mutated Ilumgand, while the former and his allies assist in evacuating the dignitaries attending the tournament.

As such, episode 18 is expected to center on the state of Rotsgard City amid the chaos caused by the mutated hyumans' attacks. The episode may also highlight Makoto's efforts to aid the city. Additionally, viewers can anticipate learning about Ilumgand's fate in the upcoming episode.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18 release date, time, and countdown

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18 is set to be released on Monday, May 6, 2024. The English-subtitled version of the upcoming installment will be accessible to international fans earlier on the same day. Episode 18 will also be available for streaming online on various platforms approximately an hour after its television release.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, May 6 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Monday, May 6 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, May 6 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, May 6 2:00 PM Central European Time Monday, May 6 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, May 6 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, May 6 10:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, May 6 11:30 PM

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18?

Season 2 episode 18 release date as per the anime's official X account (Image via X)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy anime is presently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV across Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming this show outside of Asia. Thus, fans in North and Central America, as well as in several other regions worldwide, can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch the upcoming episode.

In South Asia and Southeast Asia, Medialink holds the broadcast rights for this Winter 2024 anime. Fans in these regions can enjoy Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18 on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

However, access to this isekai anime is exclusively available on their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

A brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17

Mutated Ilumgand vs. Makoto's students (Image via J.C.Staff)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17 focuses on the mutated Ilumgand and approximately 50 other hyumans mutating into monsters, rampaging in Rotsgard City, and posing a threat to other hyumans. Previous revelations expose Rona's role in orchestrating the attack on Rotsgard while deceiving Makoto.

A conversation between Rona and Io unveils the demons' bigger plans. They set their next sights on the Limia Kingdom and their hero, Hibiki, with Io revealing the completion of the ring capable of suppressing the goddess's blessings.

Makoto in the latest episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

The Purple Coats, the Academy's elite force, make a futile attempt to defeat the mutated Ilumgand, ultimately falling victim to his rampage. Makoto's students confront the monster in the end, and with Abelia’s plan and the assistance of Shifu and Izumo, they ultimately defeat it.

Meanwhile, Makoto and Tomoe take charge of evacuating the royals and dignitaries attending the tournament, aiming to earn their trust. The former safeguards Limia's royals, who opt to remain and assist in putting a stop to Ilumgand.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18 (Speculative)?

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18 is poised to delve into the aftermath of mutated Ilumgand's defeat at the hands of Makoto's students, exploring what lies ahead for him. Additionally, the episode is expected to shed light on the current state of the city, grappling with the chaos caused by the rampaging mutated hyumans. Makoto and his allies are likely to intervene to aid the city, engaging in battle to subdue the monsters.

Moreover, viewers can anticipate the episode to delve into the progression of Makoto's relationship with demons following this ordeal, potentially highlighting any negative repercussions it may entail.

