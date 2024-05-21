Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 21 release date, where to watch, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 21, titled The Heroes Fight Bravely, is scheduled for release on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 11 pm JST. In the latest episode, titled The Utterly Hateable Good-For-Nothing, which aired on Monday, May 20, 2024, Makoto gains the favor of Limia and Gritoia.

The Goddess also reappears, striking a final deal with Makoto, who takes the opportunity to deploy his demizen army in a war against the demons to reclaim Kaleneon.

The upcoming episode is anticipated to center on the heroes' confrontation with demons while Makoto's army engages in the battle to reclaim Kaleneon. Furthermore, viewers can expect the return of dragon slayers Sofia Bulga and Io, who are poised to join the fight.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 21 release date, time, and countdown

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 21 is set to be released on Monday, May 27, 2024. International fans can access the episode’s English-subtitled version earlier on the same day. Additionally, the upcoming episode will be available for streaming online on various platforms approximately an hour after its TV release.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, May 27 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Monday, May 27 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, May 27 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, May 27 2:00 PM Central European Time Monday, May 27 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, May 27 7:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Monday, May 27 10:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, May 27 11:30 PM

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 21?

Season 2 episode 21 release date as per the anime's official X account (Image via X/@tsukimichi_PR)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy is presently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV in Japan. Outside of Asia, Crunchyroll holds the streaming rights for this show, allowing fans in North and Central America, as well as in several other regions worldwide, to watch the upcoming episode on their site.

Medialink is broadcasting this Winter 2024 anime in South Asia and Southeast Asia. Therefore, fans residing in these areas can tune in to Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One, to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 21. However, access to this anime requires a subscription to their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

A brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 20

Makoto and Shiki with the Goddess (Image via J.C. Staff)

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 20, Makoto gains the favor of Limia’s King and Gritonia’s Princess Lily by helping them teleport back to their nations, which are under attack by demons. They learn of the attacks after Makoto reinstates hyuman telepathy in Rotsgard. Makoto and Tomoe use a clever ploy to garner their favor.

The episode also depicts Makoto and Shiki getting summoned by the Goddess. She asks Makoto to save Limia’s hero and aid them in fighting the demons, but he initially declines. However, with an unexpected visit from someone from the “original world,” the Goddess strikes a final deal with Makoto.

She grants him the blessing to speak common and promises not to interfere with him as long as he doesn’t strongly oppose hyumans. In return, Makoto agrees to help Limia’s hero and reclaim Fort Stellar. The Goddess then sends Makoto and Shiki to Limia.

The Goddess in episode 20 (Image via J.C. Staff)

Makoto, seizing the opportunity created by the Goddess’s distraction, instructs Mio and Tomoe to dispatch the demizen army to retake Kaleneon. The demizen army, consisting of highland orcs and mist-lizards, wages war on the Kaleneon demon fort from the outside.

Meanwhile, Mio infiltrates the fort with teleportation, while Tomoe secures the mist-gate for the demiplane. Within the fort, Mio confronts Left, the mutant mildie dragon and a soldier, serving directly under the demon king.

As the episode comes to a close, Makoto realizes it's finally time to meet the two heroes.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 21 (Speculative)?

With the latest developments, Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 21 is set to delve into Makoto and Shiki joining the battle in Limia against the demons, where Makoto is poised to meet Limia’s hero, Hibiki.

The episode is also expected to focus on the demizen army’s fight with the demons as they attempt to retake Kaleneon. Viewers can expect to see dragon slayer Sofia Bulga and demon army general Io joining the fight in the upcoming episode.

