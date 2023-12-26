Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 13 is scheduled to be released on December 28, 2023, at 12 am JST. This brand-new episode will be available for fans around the world to stream on various streaming services, including Crunchyroll and Funimation.

In episode 12, Kitasan Black called an unexpected press conference to announce her decision. During the announcement, she declared her retirement due to her inability to perform at her peak. Her unfortunate decision saddened all her friends and fans. However, before retirement, she still has two more racing events to participate in and leave behind a legacy that will continue to inspire the upcoming horse girls.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 episode 13, hoping that this final episode will feature the long-awaited comeback of Kitasan Black, as she lost one of the two final races due to over-exhaustion.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 12.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 13 release date and time

Kitasan black as shown in anime (Image via Studio Kai)

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 13 is all set to air throughout Japan on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans from Japan can enjoy this upcoming episode on AT-X and Tokyo MX. Globally, episode 13 will be available for streaming on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

The schedule for the release of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 13, as per different time zones, are as follows:

Regions Date Day Time Japan Standard Time (JST) December 28, 2023 Thursday 12 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) December 27, 2023 Wednesday 10 am India Standard Time (IST) December 27, 2023 Wednesday 8:30 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) December 28, 2023 Thursday 2 am Singapore Standard Time (SST) December 27, 2023 Wednesday 11 pm Central European Time (CET) December 27, 2023 Wednesday 9 am Hong Kong Time (HKT) December 27, 2023 Wednesday 11 pm

Expand Tweet

According to the official schedule, the release dates for all 13 episodes of Uma Musume Pretty Derby's third season are:

October 4, 2023: Episode 1 (Released)

October 11, 2023: Episode 2 (Released)

October 18, 2023: Episode 3 (Released)

October 25, 2023: Episode 4 (Released)

November 1, 2023: Episode 5 (Released)

November 8, 2023: Episode 6 (Released)

November 15, 2023: Episode 7 (Released)

November 22, 2023: Episode 8 (Released)

November 29, 2023: Episode 9 (Released)

December 6, 2023: Episode 10 (Released)

December 13, 2023: Episode 11 (Released)

December 20, 2023: Episode 12 (Released)

December 27, 2023: Episode 13 (Finale)

A quick recap of episode 12

Kitasan black as shown in anime (Image via Studio Kai)

In episode 12, Kitasan Black's abrupt retirement announcement deeply saddened everyone, from her friends and rivals to her fans. Kitasan announced her retirement during a press conference where she declared that before retiring, she would run the last two races, giving fans a chance to see her in action. Despite her over-exhaustion, she trained hard for her last two races to provide a final feast for her fans.

In the first of the two final races, Kitasan Black had a great start and maintained the lead until the end despite being physically exhausted. Despite pushing herself to the limits, she ultimately lost the race but managed to secure the third position. In her shadow, her rivals cum admirers like Satono Crown and Cheval Grand performed extraordinarily well. Cheval Grand won her first G1 race and fulfilled her dream of defeating Kitasan Black.

What to expect from Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 13

Cheval Grand as shown in anime (Image via Studio Kai)

As episode 13 is set to conclude the series, fans can expect a final feast from Kitasan Black in this last episode of the season. In this concluding episode, she has the opportunity to make a long-awaited comeback, especially considering she has already lost the first of her final races. It will be interesting to see how she will win her last race despite her setbacks.