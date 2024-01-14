Undead Unluck season 1 episode 15 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Undead Unluck season 1 episode 15 will air on January 20, 2024. The upcoming episode, titled "Under," is the continuation of the Unrepair arc, centering around the protagonist's struggle against two formidable Negators who are out to destroy the world: Rip and Latla.

The anime features a diverse set of characters, each with their own talents and peculiarities and an original plot. Along with exploring themes like life, death, fate, and freedom, the anime also poses queries regarding the nature of the Negators and their place in the universe.

Composer Yuki Hayashi's stunning animation and soundtrack are additional highlights of the anime. The series has amazing fight scenes with fluid movements and appealing camera angles. The anime also has a catchy opening theme song, “Unlucky” by LiSA, and a beautiful ending theme song, “Lucky” by ReoNa.

Undead Unluck season 1 episode 15 release date and timings

Title cover of Undead Unluck episode 15

Undead Unluck season 1 episode 15 titled "Under," will premiere on Friday, January 19, 2024. The episode will air in Japan at 1:28 a.m. JST on the MBS/TBS Networks. Additionally, Hulu, Disney+, and Bahamut Anime Crazy will offer Undead Unluck season 1 episode 15 in a few different countries.

Following are the approximate release times of Undead Unluck season 1 episode 15 for various time zones:

Japanese Standard Time Friday, January 19 1:28 am Pacific Standard Time Thursday, January 18 8:28 am Central Standard Time Thursday, January 18 10:28 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, January 18 11:28 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, January 18 4:28 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, January 18 9:58 pm Central European Time Thursday, January 18 5:28 pm Australian Central Time Friday, January 19 2:58 am Philippines time Friday, January 19 12:28 am

Recap of Undead Unluck season 1 episode 14

Andy and his allies continue to battle Unrepair and his allies, who are part of a group of Negator hunters, in the 14th episode, "Crimson Bullet." Andy came up with a clever plan to take down Unrepair and Latla. Andy critically injured Unrepair after he unleashed a devastating Crimson Bullet attack on him with the assistance of Tatiana, Fuko, and Chikara.

However, Latla summoned a giant killer whale from the ocean to escape with Unrepair. When Fuko tried to question her about their organization and their objectives, Latla told her to hold off on asking questions until later and walked away. Andy went on to say that Fuko would be alright since Unrepair's power had stopped working.

Following that, Fuko confronted Tatiana, Andy, and Chikara regarding Chikara's potential membership in the Union. Chikara was a Negator Hunter before he betrayed them and supported Andy's group.

Tatiana and Andy promised to keep Chikara’s identity a secret from the other Union members and gave Chikara a week to decide.

What to expect in Undead Unluck season 1 episode 15

Undead Unluck season 1 episode 15 preview

Episode 15 will focus on the aftermath of the battle with the Negator hunters. Andy and his group will return to the Union headquarters and meet Apocalypse, the Union leader. He might disclose some startling information regarding the Negators' beginnings and their role in the end of the world.

It will also reveal Chikara's decision to join the Union and more information regarding his past. Moreover, episode 15 may shed some light on Unrepair's abilities and how he showed up in a de-aged state.