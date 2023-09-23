"We are coming for you Onep*ss": Boruto fans roast One Piece as Blue Vortex breaks all records

Boruto Two Blue Vortex has not only exceeded expectations but is now on the precipice of potentially eclipsing the long-revered giant, One Piece, in the rankings. Recent developments have seen the series surge past Chainsaw Man, widening the margin significantly. Presently, Boruto boasts an impressive 8,04,836 views, while Chainsaw Man trails at 7,60,986 views.
Meanwhile, One Piece maintains its lead at 9,10,044 views. With only two chapters released, Blue Vortex is proving itself as a formidable contender. The gap is closing, and the anticipation is palpable – could this manga's meteoric rise culminate in it surpassing One Piece?
Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga
Boruto Two Blue Vortex might soon surpass One Piece
In a surprising twist of events, Blue Vortex has surpassed all expectations while also establishing a considerable lead in view rankings over Chainsaw Man. It managed to do so within just two chapters.
This manga is currently riding a wave of success and steadily inching closer to the revered status achieved by One Piece. The latter is an enduring masterpiece that spans nearly three decades and boasts of 1092 chapters. One Piece holds an esteemed position in mainstream media. While it has captured the hearts of many fans, it has also faced its fair share of criticism along the way.
As Blue Vortex continues to soar in the rankings, fans have united to challenge the One Piece fandom on X. They are confidently asserting that Blue Vortex will soon surpass its counterpart on the MangaPlus platform. Many fans have even resorted to calling Chainsaw Man and One Piece as trash which couldn't have competed against Blue Vortex had it been a weekly manga.
This potential accomplishment speaks volumes about the manga's appeal, especially when considering the stark differences in their release schedules. While One Piece adheres to a demanding weekly schedule, Blue Vortex follows a monthly format and currently has only two chapters available.
Many fans have also expressed their overall happiness regarding the newfound rise of this series's popularity. While the outcome remains uncertain, the fact that Blue Vortex is even in contention speaks volumes about its appeal. The rivalry between these two series adds an exciting layer of competition to the world of manga.
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations concluded its story with 80 chapters, ending with a surprising twist involving Kawaki's deception. This had everyone believing that he was the Hokage's son and casting Boruto as Naruto's alleged assassin. However, that wasn't the end of the story.
The series returned in a refreshed form called Boruto Two Blue Vortex, starting with just two chapters. These characters pick up the story after a three-year time jump from the events of chapter 80 in the first Boruto manga.
Impressively, Blue Vortex received overwhelmingly positive feedback as readers appreciated its ability to capture the essence of the original Naruto series.
Final Thoughts
Interestingly, the rising popularity of Blue Vortex suggests that it may have the potential to surpass the long-standing titan of manga, One Piece, in rankings. The captivating storyline and surprising developments within Naruto's successor manga have rekindled readers' interest in this beloved universe.
The world of manga has always been characterized by its unpredictability and limitless imagination. This serves as a reminder to fans that even against legendary giants, the underdog can sometimes rise to extraordinary heights. The future Naruto's spiritual successor promises exciting surprises and intense competition in the MangaPlus view rankings.
