What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247? Predictions and speculations

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 is scheduled for release on January 7, and fans are eagerly anticipating the developments involving Higuruma, who is now facing Sukuna. They are also curious about the resolution of the attack Choso suffered from the King of Curses. It is also worth pointing out that author Gege Akutami could potentially switch to where Yuta Okkotsu and Kenjaku are, thus building up tension and addressing the cliffhanger.

Perhaps the most intriguing part of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 is the fact that it can go in two very contrasting directions and still generate a lot of interest, which is saying a lot about the current state of affairs that the series is enjoying. Furthermore, it is also quite interesting to see how both antagonists, Kenjaku and Sukuna, are in very different positions at the moment and most fans feel they are still holding the best cards in this conflict.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 could go in two very different directions

Major spoilers to expect

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, the most interesting part about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 is that it can either focus on where the previous installment left off, shedding light on Higuruma standing his ground against Sukuna, or switch to what is happening with Yuta Okkotsu and Kenjaku. Both situations would be of extreme interest to the fandom.

It would be interesting to see how Higuruma fares against the King of Curses. There is a very good chance that characters like Yuji Itadori and Kusakabe are going to tag along in the battle and try to protect Higuruma, which can lead to a three-against-one.

However, what most fans would probably want to know at the moment in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 is what is happening to Choso. The latest chapter showed Sukuna mortally wounding him, which is why a lot of people are scared that the older brother of Yuji is going to be the next one to die in the series. Nonetheless, his nature as half-Curse and Blood Manipulation technique could help him to withstand the energy.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 could also focus on what is happening with Yuta and Kenjaku, especially because the former seemed to have tricked the latter. However, most fans have been left wondering if Kenjaku has another trick up his sleeve or if he was actually caught for once, which can be a thrilling moment for most readers.

This would seem like a fairly underwhelming way to end an enjoyable antagonist like Kenjaku. Hence, it would not be surprising if author Gege Akutami introduced another twist involving this character. After all, his Cursed Technique lies in his brain, and can still switch bodies. So, at least as of this writing, Yuta has not completed his mission, although Kenjaku is right there to be finished.

All in all, this series has a lot going on at the moment and Akutami could take the story in any direction and still please the fandom.