What was Junpei's potential in Jujutsu Kaisen as a character & sorcerer? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen did well to introduce a wide roster of characters to its storyline. The main cast aside, the ones in supporting roles were intriguing additions and possesses truly unique abilities. As such, with the manga concluding in September 2024, many have begun wondering what could have been with a number of characters. Among them stands one who bowed out quite early - Junpei Yoshino.

Like Yuji, he also attended Satozakura High School and befriended the pink-haired teen during the Vs. Mahito Arc. However, it was meeting Mahito that changed his fate. The despicable Curse awakened him into a sorcerer and he even received a Shikigami. But Mahito would go on to use him as a disposable tool to rile up Yuji, utilizing Idle Transfiguration to transform into an abomination.

As with other names in the series who didn't make it too far, one cannot help but wonder Junpei's potential as a character and a sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Junpei Yoshino's potential as a character and sorcerer, explored

Junpei Yoshino in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Junpei Yoshino was awakened as a sorcerer when he witnessed Mahito kill the classmates who had bullied him. He chased after the Curse and after a brief dialogue received power. He began clashing within himself about taking lives and ultimately decided against it, not wanting to taint his soul. Junpei lashes out after his mother's death, hurting his school teacher and other bullies before being confronted by Yuji. By the end, he dies at Mahito's hands.

But taking a step back to examine, Junpei did have potential as a character and as a sorcerer. He was quickly able to adapt to socerery and even managed to fend off Yuji for a while. Not to mention, the Shikigami he had, Moon Dregs, wasn't weak by means. Again, as a character, he had immense scope for improvement and was likely teased to join the trio of Yuji, Megumi and Nobara. Though his demise was a plot device to push Yuji's development, a lot could have come of Junpei.

For instance, during the Vs. Mahito Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen, he would have likely survived had he run when Yuji told him to. By the arc's end, Mahito would be seen fleeing when faced with Junpei, Yuji and Nanami. Furthermore, the boy would have likely taken up Yuji's offer to join Jujutsu High. From there, he definitely would have influenced future arcs. The degree of influence is debatable, but it can be stated that events would play out differently with with a slight different outcome.

Junpei and his Shikigami, Moon Dregs in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

The series witnesses Junpei begin with a deeply cynical outlook, given years of bullying and rejection. He was indifferent towards people, terming it safer than hatred, and initially views human life as expendable. But this emotional numbness evolves when he meets Yuji, making him warmer. Had he joined Jujutsu High, he would have likely grown well, serious yet playful, and learning from the main trio. Nobara would be an older sister figure while Megumi might serve as a guide.

Not only the main trio, but Junpei would get along with the other students too. He would experiece Maki's tough love and Todo's eccentric yet caring brotherly bond while be lighter and supportive with Panda, Inumaki, and Ino. Gojo would be the mentor figure, seeing in Junpei a reflection of what could have been. He would have to earn Nanami and Ijichi's trust. Thus, Junpei would evolve from isolated and distrustful to thoughtful and reliable, shaped by both pain and kindness.

Lastly, as a sorcerer, Junpei would be similar to Megumi, i.e., fighting using Shikigami. Given his original Shikigami, his Cursed Technique would center around poison and with proper development, become highly potent and corrosive. Training with the other students and possible even characters like Choso, Kusakabe, Yaga, etc. would only improve his skillset. Thus, he could rise to be a Grade 2 or maybe even a Semi-Grade 1 Sorcerer.

Final Thoughts

Junpei Yoshino in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

All in all, Junpei Yoshino can be seen as one of the characters with considerable potential. His demise was necessary for plot progression and a major contributor to Yuji's development, but had he survived, events would have played out differently. The fact that he was able to quickly adapt to Jujutsu and control his Shikigami teases what could have been.

Not to mention, his survival would make the main trio into a band of four. Given his bond with Yuji, he likely would have been integrated into their cohort, headed by Gojo. True enough, he would initially have to prove himself to characters like Nanami, Yaga, and so on, but once he did, he would have their full support. Again, his growth from troubled teen to mature adolescent would work well with the plot.

