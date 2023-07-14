What time does Jujutsu Kaisen air on Crunchyroll? Timings explained for all regions

Season two of Jujutsu Kaisen has caused havoc on the internet since its release on July 6, 2023, and fans of the series cannot wait for the second episode to be released. As viewers finally get to see their favorite characters on screen after a year, the excitement grows every day. Furthermore, the season is becoming increasingly popular due to MAPPA's animation and all the staff members working behind the scenes.

However, as the second episode prepares for release, many people outside of Japan want to know when Jujutsu Kaisen airs on Crunchyroll. Below is a list of time zones and details as to when Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's new episodes will air on Crunchyroll.

Timings for each new Jujutsu Kaisen episode on Crunchyroll explained

The second episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will release on July 13, 2023. Every episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be released on Crunchyroll at the times listed below. The season is said to consist of 23 episodes.

The table below includes different time zones where the new episodes will be available.

City/Timezones Timings (US/Canada/Mexico) Pacific Time (PT) 10:00 AM (Great Britain) British Summer Time (BST) 18:00 PM (US/Canada/ Caribbean Islands) Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 13:00 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) 20:00 PM (South Africa) South Africa Standard Time (SAST) 19:00 PM (Central America/US/ Mexico/Canada) Central Time (CT) 12:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) 19:00 PM (India) Indian Standard Time (IST) 22:30 PM (UAE/Oman) Gulf Standard Time (GST) 21:00 PM (Indonesia) Western Indonesian Time (WIB) 00:00 AM (Japan) Japan Standard Time (JST) 02:00 AM (Australia) Australian Eastern Time (AET) 03:00 AM

All episodes will first air in Japan every Thursday on NBS/TBS networks at 11.56 pm JST before appearing on other Japanese networks. After airing on Japanese networks, new episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen will be available on Crunchyroll every Thursday at 10 am PT (Friday, 2 am JST).

In regions such as Oceania and Southeast Asia, each new episode will be available on Friday due to timezone differences. In a few regions, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS, Crunchyroll subscribers will be able to watch the anime's second season.

New episodes will be available in subtitled and unsubtitled versions and feature many different subtitles, such as English, German, America Latina, Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese. In Southeast and South Asia countries, Netflix and Ani-One Asia will stream new episodes of the season in selected regions.

What to expect from season 2?

With the release of the first episode, fans of the series were able to see Gojo, Geto, Mei Mei, and other characters in their second year of Jujutsu High. Not only that, but the episode also featured Toji Fushiguro, who will get in the way of Gojo and Geto as they carry out their mission to accompany and erase the Star Plasma Vessel, Amanai Riko.

Additionally, the interactions between Gojo and Geto, who will ride alongside Riko, will be highly entertaining. Now, as the first cour will come to a close, the second cour will feature the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc.

Furthermore, since MAPPA is animating the series, fans can expect some of the best animations they've ever seen. In the interim, while waiting for new episodes, viewers can catch up on the anime's first season on Crunchyroll.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes