When will Demon Slayer release in the USA? NA regions schedule explained

Demon Slayer season 3 is set to be released in April 2023 in the USA. However, the first episode of the new season has already premiered in theaters as part of a world tour organized by Ufotable.

The film, titled Demon Slayer: The Mugen, was released in North American theaters on March 3, 2023. It included the first episode of season 3 as well as the final two episodes of the Entertainment District arc.

While the film has received positive reviews worldwide, it has run into some controversy in the United States for allegedly scamming viewers with recaps. Nonetheless, there is no doubt that fans are still excited to see how one of the series' best arcs visually unfolds, enhanced by the animating team and the background score.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer.

What is the release date of Demon Slayer season 3 in the USA?

Nezuko Kamado as seen in the trailer for the upcoming season 3 (Image via Ufotable)

The latest Demon Slayer season 3 trailer has officially confirmed that the new season will air on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at approximately 9:15 am Central Daylight Time. The first episode will be an hour long and will cover manga chapters 98-100. The upcoming season is expected to have 11 or 12 episodes.

Tanjiro as seen in the trailer for the upcoming season of the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The first two seasons of the series are presently available for streaming on platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix. It is safe to assume that once the season is released, the next season will follow suit.

Funimation will most likely release the English dub for the season a couple of months after the new season is released, though a date is not yet available.

What to expect from Demon Slayer season 3?

Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji will have a big role in the upcoming season of the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The upcoming season is expected to cover the Swordsmith Village Arc of the manga, which spans chapters 100 to 127. The new season is expected to depict events in the protagonist's life just a few days after the conclusion of the Entertainment District arc.

It will have Tanjiro embarking on a journey to the legendary swordsmith's village in search of a replacement for his sword. There he will meet Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, and Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, who will help him protect the village when the time comes.

The Nichirin Blade that was teased in the trailer for the upcoming season of the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Meanwhile, in season 3, Muzan will launch an attack in response to the deaths of two Upper Moons, Daki and Gyutaro. He will send a swarm of demons, and two powerful members of the Twelve Kizuki, Upper Moon 4, Hantengu, and Upper Moon 5, Gyokko, to launch a full-fledged attack on them. Tanjiro and the Hashiras will have to stop the attack and help protect the Swordsmith Village.

