Why are Attack on Titan anime fans so much happier with the ending than manga-readers? Explored

Attack on Titan, Hajime Isayama’s magnum opus, has finally come to an end. The much-awaited anime recently concluded, and fans were quite happy with how the anime drew to a close. However, the manga readers seemed to have had a different opinion on the ending when Isayama released the concluding chapter of the series back in 2021.

A good chunk of the manga readers were quite disappointed with the concluding events of the story. They felt that parts of the story were rushed and certain dialogues didn’t seem to fit the situation. These are just some of the complaints that manga readers had with Attack on Titan.

Why is it that there is such a vast difference in terms of the reaction with respect to the ending shown in the manga and the anime? Let’s understand possible reasons for the difference of opinions, despite the anime adapting the source material quite accurately.

Attack on Titan: Possible reasons why anime-only fans loved the ending

One of the biggest contributing factors to this phenomenon could be the manga readers being vocal about their opinions. When the Attack on Titan manga ended in 2021, the manga readers were quite harsh with their criticism and ensured that people around them knew why they didn’t like the manga.

When anime-only fans were constantly exposed to the harsh criticism, they surely would have managed their expectations. Anime-only fans probably expected a subpar ending, but to their surprise, they enjoyed the ending thoroughly.

Another reason could be the format. While Hajime Isayama’s illustrations are by no means bad, the anime adaptation is a lot more visually stimulating. Pairing that with MAPPA’s animation could have improved the experience by a considerable margin.

Furthermore, the anime and manga community created a sense of anticipation before the concluding episode of Attack on Titan aired. The excitement and hype for the story’s finale could have also played a role in anime-only fans enjoying the anime.

Objectively, the ending was quite nice since it was open-ended and the author posed a question to the fanbase as well. It ends with a stranger who walks into an opening of a tree where Eren’s head was buried. This scene suggested that the cycle of power and suffering could potentially continue till the end of time.

The question here is - Will the cycle of suffering end, and does the problem lie with humans or Titans? In the Attack on Titan series, it’s quite clear that Titans weren’t the problem. It all started with humans who had an unquenchable lust for power - that started the very problem in the first place.

A massive talking point among the manga and anime-only fans of Attack on Titan was the interaction that took place between Eren and Armin. The dialog was modified in the anime to better suit the atmosphere and the emotion that Eren was trying to convey. In the manga, Armin thanked Eren Yeaeger for being a mass murderer for his friends’ sake.

However, in the anime, he tells Eren that the duo would always be together and meet each other in hell for killing 80 percent of humanity. This particular change in direction certainly improved the overall viewing experience for anime-only viewers. These are a few possible reasons why fans loved the conclusion shown in the anime, and not in the manga.

