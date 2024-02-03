Why Jujutsu Kaisen fans roasting Geto for not having a domain is unfair, explained

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime was one of the most anticipated releases of 2023 and it’s safe to say that MAPPA smashed it out of the park. While the Shibuya Incident arc was the biggest highlight, fans thoroughly enjoyed Gojo’s Past arc for two main reasons - the first reason is that we got to see Toji Zenin take on Gojo and nearly kill the legendary sorcerer. Another highlight of this story arc was Geto Suguru.

He was Gojo’s only friend and the two shared a special bond. While he wasn’t on the same level as Gojo, Geto was a Special Grade sorcerer.

While many were shocked to learn that Geto Suguru never had a Domain Expansion in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, there is a very logical reason for this.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why the lack of Domain Expansion in Geto’s arsenal makes sense

Geto Suguru as seen in the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

Those who have caught up to the anime will know that the only time we get to see Geto Suguru fight in his adulthood was during Jujutsu Kaisen 0. This was a prequel to the original story which was adapted into a movie. It introduced Yuta Okkotsu to the audience and also showed Geto’s true power.

What some fans might not know is that the prequel series, which was 4 chapters in its original form, was a one-shot. Gege Akutami released this as a one-shot which was well-received and Shueisha instructed him to make it a full-fledged manga series.

Expand Tweet

Despite Yuta Okkotsu also being a Special Grade sorcerer, he too never showcased his Domain Expansion. Gojo Satoru also didn’t utilize his Domain Expansion in the prequel series.

This is an indication that the concept of Domain Expansion was birthed only when the Jujutsu Kaisen series was being worked on as a full-fledged manga series. This is why we never got to see Geto having a Domain Expansion in the series.

Plenty of Jujutsu Kaisen fans roasted Geto Suguru for not having a Domain Expansion. They also highlighted a bunch of other things that Geto didn’t really have in comparison to others. Some fans even called him a “fraud” for being a Special Grade sorcerer despite not having Domain Expansion.

Fans troll Geto for not having Domain Expansion (Image via X)

Final thoughts

It is quite easy for fans to troll some of the characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. However, the answer lies in the details. As stated earlier, the concept of Domain Expansion was probably not created for the one-shot, which was why fans never got to witness it in the prequel series.

Expand Tweet

Gege Akutami could have introduced the concept of Domain Expansion for characters to level up from a power standpoint and to add another layer to the existing combat system. This is why Geto Suguru didn’t have a Domain Expansion in the anime and manga series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.