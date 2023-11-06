Wild Strawberry chapter 11 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Wild Strawberry chapter 11 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 12 am JST. The chapter will be serialized in the bi-weekly Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ online magazine. The recent chapter was a continuation of Ayari’s haunting past, where she lost her childhood best friend Mayu to a Jinka that appeared out of nowhere.

It has been revealed that the trauma of losing Mayu was what kept her going all these years with an unfaltering resolve to eliminate all the Jinkas. In the present, having regained consciousness after successfully resisting the hallucinogenic effects of the Angel’s Trumpet Flower, Ayari encounters a new challenge of confronting a Jinka figure that strikingly resembles Mayu.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Wild Strawberry manga spoilers.

Wild Strawberry chapter 11: Everything we know so far

Release dates and timings for all regions:

Wild Strawberry chapter 11 will be made available on the official websites of Shueisha, MangaPlus, and Viz Media. For readers on the move, Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, two of the well-regarded online manga applications, will be making the latest chapters of Wild Strawberry available in their extensive library.

Below is the complete list of release dates and timings for Wild Strawberry chapter 11 across the regions, along with the respective time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, November 16, 4.30 am

Central Standard Time: Thursday, November 16, 6.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, November 16, 7.30 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, November 16, 12.30 am

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, November 16, 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, November 16, 1.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, November 16, 9 pm

Philippines time: Thursday, November 16, 7.30 pm

Brazil Time: Thursday, November 16, 8.30 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Thursday, November 16, 3.30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Thursday, November 16, 2.30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Thursday, November 16, 5.30 am

Wild Strawberry chapter 10: A brief recap

Ayari and Mayu as seen in Wild Strawberry chapter 10 (Image via Viz Media)

Wild Strawberry chapter 10 picked up from where it left off in the previous chapter, resuming how Mayu was killed by the Jinka. After witnessing her best friend’s death, Ayari fell unconscious and woke up days later in a hospital, where she was told that due to extreme emotional shock, she had temporary memory loss.

After recovering, Ayari paid a visit to Mayu’s grave, where she inadvertently ran into Mayu’s father, who was leaving behind an Ema plaque with a message that spoke, “May every Jinka be gone from the world.” Mayu’s father eventually revealed to Ayari that every year, her daughter used to pray for the same wish.

To make up for Mayu, Ayari decided to accomplish her wish by joining the Flower Funeral Force. In the present, while fighting the hallucinogenic effects, Ayari stood up to face the Jinka, only to encounter a mutant figure of Mayu that reawakened her fear.

What to expect Wild Strawberry chapter 11 (Speculative)

Wild Strawberry chapter 11 will likely focus on Ayari’s present battle, where Kinjo is expected to help her with everything he has. Although Makoto is still unconscious, he is expected to join his comrades as the tension escalates. The library’s Jinka indeed has the upper hand with manipulation and trickery as his best feats, but the squad has to come up with counters that might help them turn the tide of the battle in their favor.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Wild Strawberry as 2023 progresses.

