Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 14: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 14 will be available at 12 am JST on May 7, 2023. On April 30, the most recent chapter, titled We're Friends Now, Right? was released, which saw Chono, Omura, and Asakura enjoying their day despite having a bed in the Karaoke session room when the situation became awkward.

Following that, they carried on with their karaoke session while playing games. Omura was seen crying at the end of the chapter as she had now made friends and was having fun with them for the first time, while Asakura was seen comforting her. With that, the chapter has come to an end, providing much excitement for Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 14.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 14

Release date and time, where to read

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



A lonely young man full of regrets dream-travels back to his high school days whenever he falls asleep, ready to change his life!



Image Shueisha, Kitada Ryouma New Back-to-Youth Romcom Manga Series "Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You" by Kitada Ryouma on Shounen Jump PlusA lonely young man full of regrets dream-travels back to his high school days whenever he falls asleep, ready to change his life!ImageShueisha, Kitada Ryouma New Back-to-Youth Romcom Manga Series "Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You" by Kitada Ryouma on Shounen Jump PlusA lonely young man full of regrets dream-travels back to his high school days whenever he falls asleep, ready to change his life!Image © Shueisha, Kitada Ryouma https://t.co/Hm7FhJQvzI

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 14 will be released on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 12 am JST. The chapter will be made available globally on the same day. Unfortunately, there will be variations in publication times due to time zone differences. Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 14 will be available to readers worldwide via Shueisha's Manga Plus website and Manga Plus app. Readers can also access Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 14 and the whole manga for free without subcribing.

The release of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 14 of the series is scheduled for the times listed below in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 08 am, Saturday, May 6, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 11 am, Saturday, May 6, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 4 pm, Saturday, May 6, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 pm, Saturday, May 6, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm, Saturday, May 6, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 pm, Saturday, May 6, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 am, Sunday, May 7, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 am, Sunday, May 7, 2023

What is to expect from Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 14?

Despite everything, it's still Me @Deep_Magician New MANGA Plus series. Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You is a romantic comedy about Chono, a guy who sleeps 12 hours a day and regrets that he misses out on life experiences. When he starts to have realistic dreams about reliving his school life, will he do better this time? New MANGA Plus series. Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You is a romantic comedy about Chono, a guy who sleeps 12 hours a day and regrets that he misses out on life experiences. When he starts to have realistic dreams about reliving his school life, will he do better this time? https://t.co/ZUlHZMo1Ss

Towards the conclusion of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 13, Omura realized that she had made friends and had a good time with them. The three will probably continue to get along better in the Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 14, and they might even decide to meet up in person.

However, before the three meet in person, readers could see them enjoying high school, which they hadn't done before. Moreover, the addition of a new character has not been ruled out. The author could also depict another character who, like Chono and the other two, has been dreaming and missed enjoying their high school years.

A brief recap of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 13

The latest Yumeochi Dreaming chapter began with the three Chono, Asakura, and Omura being surprised about the bed in the VIP room of the Karaoke session. Chono asks if they should change rooms, to which Asakura says no. Following that, Chono and Omura gave their justifications for why they cannot sing, leaving only Asakura. The latter began to search for a song to sing but was unable to find one.

Asakura then suggested that they sing any song they used to sing in their high school class together, but Chono and Asakura struggled to sing. Finally, Asakura made the decision to sing, but after singing a few lines, she remembered that she is tone-deaf.

The scene then shifted to Omura, who looked at the menu panel that featured a variety of cuisines, after which the three of them decided to place an order for food. After eating, Omura—who always brought her consoles—connected one to the karaoke screen and the three of them began playing games.

Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 14 release date (Image via Ryouma Kitada/Shueisha)

Once everyone had had their fill of entertainment, they exited the karaoke and headed home. As the three were on their way back to their house, they all remarked on how much fun they had. When Omura was asked if she had fun, she replied that she wasn't sure because she hadn't been with anyone before, to which Asakura retorted that they are not other people but friends.

Omura suddenly started crying as she remembered her high school days and how she had always been alone and how people had made fun of her for it. Asakura was then seen comforting her as she began to cry, after which the chapter came to an end.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

