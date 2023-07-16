Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 23: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 23 will be released on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 12 am JST. After a one-week hiatus since the last issue, the manga has returned with chapter 22, titled, Do you have someone you love right now?

In the chapter, Yamaki reunites with Chono after a long period of time. When Yamaki met Chono, she had a significant question that she had been meaning to ask for some time. However, Yamaki was unable to gather the courage to ask Chono, a decision she would later come to regret in the chapter.

With that, the chapter came to an end, and fans are now eagerly anticipating what chapter 23 of Yumeochi Dreaming has in store for them.

Yamaki might be another character to relive her high school days in Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 23

Release date and time, where to read

Roberth Párraga @ParragaRob94 Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You. Un manga interesante. Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You. Un manga interesante.

As previously stated, Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 23 by Ryoma Kitada will be released on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be accessible for reading on that same day all over the world. Publication dates and times, though, may vary due to time zone differences.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 23 is available to readers all over the world via the Manga Plus website and the Shueisha mobile app. Since Yumeochi Dreaming is a free manga, there's no need to join up for any membership packs or offers just to read chapter 23.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 23 will be published at the times listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 8 am, Saturday, July 22, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 11 am, Saturday, July 22, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 4 pm, Saturday, July 22, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 pm, Saturday, July 22, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm, Saturday, July 22, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 pm, Saturday, July 22, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 am, Sunday, July 23, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 am, Sunday, July 23, 2023

A quick recap of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 22

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 23 release date (Image via Ryouma Kitada/Shueisha)

The most recent chapter began with Chono and Yamaki, with Yamaki apologizing to Chono for not contacting him for so long. Yamaki then explained why she had to relocate and reschedule her shifts. As Yamaki explained her reasoning, she stated that it was childish of her to leave him alone, as seen in Chapter 1.

After Chono's shift ended, the two moved out. However, as they were walking away, Yamaki asked Chono if he had a crush on anyone, which caught Chono off guard. Chono then realized that if he said yes, he would have to date her in real life, which would be like reliving his youth and crushing his dream life. As a result, Chono stated that he is interested in someone.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 23 release date (Image via Ryouma Kitada/Shueisha)

Yamaki thanked him and asked if he would have answered differently if she had asked him that question that day to which Chono agreed. Yamaki then punched Chono and claimed that she was simply imitating the manga he had given her. Yamaki then returned to Chono the mangas she had borrowed from him.

As soon as she returned the manga Yamaki ran from the scene. Following this, it was revealed that Yamaki had a crush on Chono since she was in middle school. Not only that, but she attended the same high school as Chono as she had a crush on him but lacked the courage to ask him out. Yamaki then regretted and wondered if she could relive her high school years.

What to expect from Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 23?

𝙆𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙮 @Kenny_RP 899. "Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You"



Reconocí el estilo del autor y por eso comencé a leerlo pero vaya que se volvió aburrido rápido eh.



6.5/10

As it has been established that Yamaki has had a long-standing crush on Chono, fans can expect to see Yamaki introduced to the mysterious book that allows them to relive their high school years if they have any regrets.

As a result, Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 23 can see a character addition in the dreams.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.