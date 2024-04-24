Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 66 release date and time, where to read, and more

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 66 will be released on May 18, 2024, at 12:00 am PT worldwide.

With the recent installment, it has come to light that even the International Space Station became a victim of the zombie pandemic. However, given the floating vessel in the empty space can't be affected by any outbreak happening on Earth, Akira and Shizuka are left confused.

However, the unanticipated surprise caught the duo by surprise, as one of the laboratory modules was being operated by the Umbriel Corporation. Although it's yet to be revealed, given how the chapter ended, it can be anticipated that Akira and Shizuka are closer to all the answers they were looking for all this time.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga spoilers.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 66 release date and time for all regions

Below is the complete list of release dates and times for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 66 for all regions with the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Saturday, May 18, 2024 8 am Central Time Saturday, May 18, 2024 10 am Eastern Time Saturday, May 18, 2024 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, May 18, 2024 4 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, May 18, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Time Saturday, May 18, 2024 5 pm Australian Central Time Sunday, April 19, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 66?

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 66 and all the latest installments of Haro Aso’s manga will be available to read exclusively on VIZ Media’s website. Fans opting for an on-the-move experience can access the latest chapters of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead through the VIZ Manga app.

A brief recap of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 65

Ukaji and Takemina in space suits (Image via Viz/ Haro Aso/ Shogakukan)

Kicking off from where it left off in the previous installment, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead saw Akira and others boarding the International Space Station.

Given the power outage, Ukaji presumed that the power generators might be low. However, it was eventually revealed that the scientists on the ISS also turned into zombies.

It was difficult for everyone to move normally, given the zero gravity and zombies spinning in a continued motion, creating a wall. Akira, Shizuka, Takemina and Ukaji found another way to the control room, while Kenichirou, Beatrix and Izuna were tasked to find a different route to the return capsule.

At the control room, Ukaji and Shizuka discovered that the astronauts had become zombies a long time ago, given that the solar panels and other machinery needed constant maintenance.

It was the only reason why there was a power outage. The four suddenly discovered a zombified astronaut’s leg was stuck in the Solar Alpha Rotary, a mechanism used to position the panels.

Despite no experience, Ukaji decided to solve the issue manually by exiting the shuttle wearing a space suit. However, as he needed an extra set of hands, Akira remembered Takemina’s goal aligned with the current situation.

While Takemina and Ukaji flew out to open space, Shizuka and Akira were shocked after they encountered a pharmaceutical module that belonged to Umbriel Corporation.

After the duo decided to look around, they eventually got their hands on a confidential file on Project Z, which Shizuka inferred to be research on the zombie virus.

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 66?

Ukaji and Takemina leaving the shuttle (Image via Viz/ Haro Aso/ Shogakukan)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, chapter 66, is likely to show what Shizuka and Akira are going to find within the files as they are teased to be holding the answers to the current pandemic.

Given most of the goals on Akira’s bucket list have been completed, fans can presume that this might be it for Haro Aso’s magnum opus, as Akira and Shizuka are likely to accomplish their goal of finding a cure for the zombie virus and saving the world.

