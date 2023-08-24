Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 not releasing on August 27

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6, which was postponed by a week due to the 2023 World Athletics Championship, has once again rescheduled the release on streaming services worldwide. As disclosed in the statement by the anime’s official website, the sixth episode, titled RV of the Dead, will now air on August 28, 2023.

Due to production delays, the current scenario corresponds to the events of the fourth episode. Consequently, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 is scheduled to air on the TBS/MBS-affiliated networks across 28 broadcasting stations in Japan. However, fans worldwide will be able to catch the latest episode on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Netflix the next day.

BUGS FILMS is grappling with yet another bout of challenges regarding the production schedule, marking the second instance of such issues. The release of episodes 4, 5, and 6 has been postponed four times within a single month. This has left a rather unique situation where the series, having only aired three episodes, has encountered three delays, where the sixth episode has been rescheduled twice.

The official statement by the anime's website regarding Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 being rescheduled on streaming platforms:

"Thank you for your continued support of 'Zom 100: 100 Things I Want to Do Before I Become a Zombie.' Regarding episode 6, scheduled to be broadcast on August 27 (Sun), we will delay the start of distribution on some services due to production reasons. Each service is distributed every Sunday from 6:00 pm will be distributed sequentially after 6:00 pm on Monday, August 28th. Please check each service for details."

"We apologize for keeping everyone who is enjoying the broadcast waiting, but we ask for your understanding, and we hope you will be able to wait for a while. From 5:00 pm on August 27 (Sunday), broadcasting on MBS/TBS nationwide 28 stations network will be performed as usual. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and concern caused. Thank you for your continued support. August 24, 2023 'Zon 100'rProduction Committee."

Here is the complete list of the updated release date and timings for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 for all regions, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time - 2 am on Monday, August 28, 2023

Central Standard Time - 4 am on Monday, August 28, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 5 am on Monday, August 28, 2023

British Summer Time - 10 pm on Monday, August 28, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 2:30 pm on Monday, August 28, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 11 am on Monday, August 28, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 6:30 pm on Monday, August 28, 2023

Philippines Time - 5 pm on Monday, August 28, 2023

Brazil Time - 6 am on Monday, August 28, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 1 pm on Monday, August 28, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 3 pm on Monday, August 28, 2023

Eastern European Time - 12 am on Monday, August 28, 2023

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 will be released in the U.S. and the rest of the world on Monday, August 28, 2023. Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, and the other OTT giants will be the only platforms to stream the episode worldwide.

Stay tuned for more Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

