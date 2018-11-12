×
Agrawal, Rayaan win first round ties at billiards event

PTI
NEWS
News
5   //    12 Nov 2018, 20:07 IST

Former state champion Arun Agrawal and youngster Rayaan Razmi won their first round ties with ease in the senior billiards event of the BSAM Maharashtra State Senior Snooker and Billiards Selection (leg-2) Championship (Representational Image
Former state champion Arun Agrawal and youngster Rayaan
Razmi
won their first round ties with ease in the senior billiards event of the BSAM Maharashtra State Senior Snooker and Billiards Selection (leg-2) Championship (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Former state champion Arun Agrawal and youngster Rayaan Razmi won their first round ties with ease in the senior billiards event of the BSAM Maharashtra State Senior Snooker and Billiards Selection (leg-2) Championship on Monday.

The experienced local cueist Agrawal overcame Gulham Vahanvati 3-1 in the best-of-five frame race-to-100 points, first round match.

Rayaan, from Mumbai, brushed aside the challenge from Siddhesh Mulay of Chiplun by also recording a 3-1 victory to advance to the second round.

Results: Qualifying (round-1): Arun Agrawal (Matunga Gymkhana) beat Gulham Vahanvati (Bombay Gymkhana) 3-1 (64-100, 100-44, 100(56,45)-3, 100(45)-22); Nikhil Saigal (Khar Gymkhana) beat Sanjay Gamre (Bombay Gymkhana) 3-1 (100-97, 100-48, 69-100, 100-83); Amit Sapru (Park Club) beat Joseph Menezes (Otters) 3-0 (100-89, 100-74, 100-40); Rayaan Razmi (ECC) beat Siddhesh Mulay (Chiplun) 3-1 (100-57, 79-100, 100-40, 100-75); Yash Rungta (Kandvali) beat Selven Samuel (Otters) 3-0 (100-61, 100-60, 100-23)

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
