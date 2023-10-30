Coco Gauff reacts to Gabby Thomas' latest snap in Barcelona

Gabby Thomas’s latest picture on social media had American tennis player Coco Gauff drooling over it. Presently, the track and field athlete is enjoying a dreamy vacation in Barcelona, Spain, and has been sharing glimpses of the wonderful time she is having there.

After experiencing a shocking injury in 2022, the American sprinter made her strong comeback in the 2023 season. She scored a world-leading time of 21.60s in the 200m race at the US Athletics Championships 2023. The record was later taken over by Shericak Jackson at the 2023 World Athletics Championships with 21.41s. Nevertheless, Thomas, a two-time Olympic medalist, won two medals at Budapest in August. She achieved the gold medal in the 4x100m relay race and a silver medal in the women’s 200m race.

Presently in her off-season, Gabby Thomas is enjoying her time off. Recently, she flew to Barcelona, Spain as her holiday destination. The American athlete has taken to her social media to post with beautiful pictures of herself relaxing in Spain’s second-largest city.

Thomas posted a selfie on Instagram that made fans pour their love for her. In the image, Thomas donned a beige-colored tank top with a minimalist neckpiece, earrings, and makeup. While several fans commented on the post praising the athlete’s beauty, the comment section also saw ace tennis player Coco Gauff drooling over her picture. Gauff complimented the 26-year-old with her comment that read:

“pretty pretty”

Gabby Thomas gained a new perspective after experiencing an injury in 2022

Gabby Thomas at Day 6 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Gabby Thomas was emerging as a potential 200m World Champion days before the big event in 2022. She had already won the bronze medal in the 200m race at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Hence, she was hopeful that she could win her first World gold medal in the same category.

However, before she could turn her dream into a reality, she incurred a devastating hamstring pull. The injury did not even let the athlete compete in the US National Championships in 2022. As a result, she also missed the world championships last year.

Initially, Gabby Thomas felt extremely sad about her misery, but eventually realized how dynamic her field was. In an interview with Olympics.com, she expressed her feelings, saying:

“I took all that for granted.”

Furthermore, the athlete added:

“I saw how quickly it can be taken from you, which is really eye opening. I have definitely become a more mature and meticulous athlete in what I'm doing.”