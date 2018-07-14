India thrash Kazakhstan 5-0 in Asian Junior Championships

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Indian juniors started their campaign on a winning note by thrashing Kazakhstan 5-0 in the mixed team event on Day 1 of the Asian Junior Championships in Jakarta today.

The Kazak players were no match to the rampaging Indians as world No 11 Akarshi Kashyap disposed off Iya Gordeyeva 21-5 21-4 to put India in lead in Group C.

Akarshi was too good for Gordeyeva as the Indian did not allow any liberty in the opener, surging to a sizeable lead. The trend continued in the second game as well when Iya failed to land the shuttle across the court, committing several unforced errors.

Akarshi, indulging in net-play, kept her opponent on the toes all the time before the Kazakh girl finally gave up.

However, the ride for world No 9 Lakshya Sen was not that easy as he encountered some early problems before overcoming his rival Dmitriy Panarin 21-15, 21-12.

With a 2-0 cushion, the Indians marched ahead and the women doubles was a foregone conclusion when Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker rolled past the Kazakh duo of Iya Gordeyeva and Aisha Zhumabek 21-7 21-8 for an unassailable lead.

In men doubles, it was simple and straightforward approach for the Indian pair of Manjit Singh and Dingku Singh who took just 18 minutes to send Damir Abdullayev and Kemran Tajibullayev 21-5 2-16 packing.

In the end, the mixed doubles turned out to be a mere formality for the Indian duo of Srishti Jupidi and Srikrishna Sai, who beat Dmitriy Panarin and Aisha Zhumabek 21-7 21-9.

India will take on Sri Lanka tomorrow morning followed by Korea.

Clubbed in Group C with Korea, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka, the Indian shuttlers are expected to sail into the knockout stages of the event as the two top teams from each group make the second-stage cut.

The group stage will be followed by a fresh draw for the knockouts, beginning Monday with the final slated for Tuesday