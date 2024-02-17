Indians at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 (Day 1, 17th February): Schedule, timings in IST, and live streaming details

Eight Indian athletes will be in action on the opening day of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 in Iran. All eight athletes will compete in medal events as India looks to start their medal quest on a positive note.

The Indian athletes will compete across six events on Saturday, namely women's 60m hurdles, men's 60m hurdles, women's 1500m, men's 1500m, women's long jump and men's shot put.

Jyothi Yarraji and Tejas Shire will compete in the 60m hurdles women's and men's event, respectively. They will compete in the heats first and will then compete in the final subject to qualification.

Shaili Singh and Nayana James will compete in the women's long jump, while Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Dhanvir will ply their trade in the men's hot put event.

Harmilan Bains and Ajok Kumar Saroj will compete in the women's and men's 1500m races, respectively. With eight medals up for grabs on the opening day, Team India will look to clinch as many as possible.

Indians at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 (Day 1, 17th February): Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Women - Morning Session

60m Hurdles (Heats) - Jyothi Yarraji, 12:00 PM

Long Jump Final - Shaili Singh & Nayana James, 12:10 PM

1500m Final - Harmilan Bains, 1:00 PM

60m Hurdles Final - Jyothi Yarraji, 1:30 PM (subject to qualification)

Men - Evening Session

60m Hurdles (Heats) - Tejas Shire, 6:30 PM

Shot Put Final - Tajinderpal Singh Toor & Dhanvir, 6:50 PM

1500m Final - Ajok Kumar Saroj, 7:00 PM

60m Hurdles (Heats) - Tejas Shire, 8:00 PM (subject to qualification)

Indians at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 (Day 1, 17th February): Live Streaming Details

The Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 will be live-streamed on the Iran-based platform LiveKadeh. Fans can watch Indian athletes live in action here.