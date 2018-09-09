Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
IOC, ONGC register easy wins in Murugappa Gold Cup hockey

PTI
12   //    09 Sep 2018, 21:31 IST

Chennai, Sep 9 (PTI) Indian Oil Corporation outclassed Chennai Hockey Association 4-0 Sunday in a Pool 'B' match in the 92nd All-India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament here.

Punjab & Sind Bank defeated Indian Navy 4-2 in another match in the same group, while defending champion got its campaign back on track with a 4-0 thrashing of Mumbai Hockey Association in Pool 'A'.

IOC's win today has put Chennai HA's chances of advancing to the knockout stage in jeopardy.

Nitin Kumar gave Indian Oil the lead in the 10th minute but the local team kept the rival forwards at bay with some resolute defence to keep 1-0 at half-time.

In the second half, IOC scored thrice through former international V R Raghunath (50th minute) through a penalty corner conversion, Roshan Minz (55th) and Gurjinder Singh (62nd) to secure a comfortable win.

Punjab & Sind Bank, which led 1-0 at half-time put it across the Navy team 4-2 thanks to a brace from Jaskaran Singh. Gaganpreet Singh and Parvinder Singh were the other scorers for the bankmen.

For Navy, the goals came through Rana Pratap (37th minute) and Ranjot Singh (47th minute).

ONGC which was held to a 3-3 draw by the Central Secretariat team yesterday, went on the attack against Mumbai HC from the onset and went ahead in the 17th minute through Shilanand Lakra.

Gurjant Singh put the reigning champions ahead 2-nil by putting one past the Mumbai custodian in the 26th minute.

ONGC added two more to the tally, by scoring in the 38th and 70th minutes through Neelam Xess and Jagwant Singh respectively.

Results : Pool 'A': ONGC bt Mumbai Hockey Association 4-0.

Pool 'B': IOC bt Chennai Hockey Association 4-0, Punjab & Sind Bank bt Indian Nacy 4-2

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
