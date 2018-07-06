Sathyanarayana Raju scorches track to notch up win

Chennai, Jul 6 (PTI): Hyderabad's Satyanarayana Raju (Gusto Racing) came up with an impressive performance to win the Pro-Stock 301-400cc class race in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the MMRT track at nearby Sriperumbudur today.

Riding a KTM RC 390, Raju, a 20-year old Computer Science student, who won the championship last year in the Honda CBR 150 category, scored a lights-to-flag victory that underlined his absolute dominance in the six-lap race that saw him lead a 1-2 finish for his team, Gusto Racing.

Earlier, in the premier Super Sport Indian 165cc class qualifying run, defending champion Jagan Kumar of TVS Racing eased his way to pole position with a scorching lap of 01:55. 625, which incidentally was his best effort at the MMRT.

Second on the grid for Saturday's Race 1 was arch-rival Rajiv Sethu of Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing,who timed 01:55. 952,ahead of Deepak Ravikumar,also of TVS Racing (01:57.041).

Championship leader K Y Ahamed (TVS Racing) who was the quickest in yesterdays free practice session, could only put in just three laps due to dust in the carburettor and finished fifth in 01:57.674 behind Sarath Kumar of Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing (01:57.516).

Others qualifying for pole positions in their respective categories were:

Pro-Stock 165cc: Mithun Kumar (Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing, 02:06.163).

Novice(165cc): Alexander A S (Sparks Racing) (02:09.323).

Girls: Sruthi Nagarajan (Apex Racing Academy)(02:15.891).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup 2018 organised by MMSC: Anish D Shetty (Hubballi) (02:05.032).

Novice (CBR 150): Kritik Vasan Habib (Karnataka) (02:13. 568).

TVS One-Make Championship Open (Apache RR310): Yashas RL (Bengaluru) (02:01.629).

Novice (Apache RTR 200): Karthik Mateti (Hyderabad) (02:15.511).

Girls (Apache RTR 200):Anne Jennifer (Chennai) (02:19.920).

Results (Provisional): Pro-Stock (301-400cc) Race 1 (6 laps):

1.Sathyanarayana Raju (Gusto Racing) (11 mins: 38.079 secs); 2. Amarnath K Menon (Gusto Racing) (11:39.897); 3. Prabhu Arunagiri (Team Alish Abdullah) (11:40.966)