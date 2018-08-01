Meet Sreekiran, the boy who created history by becoming the first athlete from Nilgiris to bag a gold medal at an international event

Sreekiran Nandhakumar with his coach Mohamed Azarudeen

An unknown boy from The Nilgiris, Sreekiran Nandakumar, made the nation proud when he won a gold medal in 800m at the Youth Olympics Games qualification meet, which recently concluded in Bangkok. He even went on to defeat the Asian junior champion Anu Kumar by clocking a personal best of 1:50:93. With this feat, the 16-year-old is now preparing for the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics that will begin on 6 October, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Reducing his time (of the personal best) by just 2 seconds will make him a sure shot contender for a medal at the Youth Olympics. However, 2 seconds is a lot on the track. The promising athlete still has some time to prepare, however, and training with his coach Mohamed Azarudeen is in full swing to try and bring back a gold medal from the Youth Olympics, a feat which no Indian has achieved in the past since the inauguration of the event in 2010. In 2010, Arjun and Kumar Durgesh had bagged silver medals in Boys' Discus throw and Boys' 400m hurdles, respectively. However, the Indians were unable to bring home any medal in athletics in the next edition of the Youth Olympics which took place in Nanjing, China in 2014.

Following are the excerpts of the exclusive interaction Sportskeeda had with Sreekiran and his coach Mohamed Azarudeen.

Sportskeeda: Who introduced you to Athletics? Share your journey so far as an athlete.

Sreekiran: During the 8th standard, my PT teacher from St. Josephs Boys' Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, Mr. Sagainathan, introduced me to athletics. However, I started training professionally only when I met Mohamed Azarudeen, which was when I was in the 11th standard.

As a 16-year-old boy, I did not believe I would reach such a height in athletics in such a short span of time. All the credit for this has to be given to my coach Mohamed Azarudeen who instilled the belief in me and made me a successful junior track and field athlete.

The smile I see on my parents' faces whenever I win a medal is what makes it worth all the effort and it is a very big motivator for me.

A normal teenager like me usually spends a lot of time with friends. However, I ensure that I maintain the discipline which is required to be an athlete. Fun with friends can come later.

Early in 2017, I was struggling with the nuances and techniques to become a successful athlete. However, my coach always told me innumerable success stories of elite athletes and the hard times they had faced. This made me stronger and I became even more dedicated towards my goals, promising my coach to never give up no matter what.

In one of the state meets, I won a gold medal by clocking 1:57 in 800 m, which was also the State meet record. This is one of my most cherished moments in which I rediscovered myself and became the turning point in my life.

Sportskeeda: Did you always get the support of your parents?

Sreekiran: Yes, of course, without my parents and elder sister's support I would never have been able to achieve so much. Their sacrifices and contributions have been extraordinary. I belong to a middle-class family and I had a lot of expenses as I need to travel to innumerable competitions. After a particular point, it became impossible for my family to afford the trips. I approached the school alumni association and they agreed to sponsor me in the future. They are really the angels in my life and I can not thank God enough for giving me such wonderful human beings in my life.

Sreekiran (front left) in action on the track

Sportskeeda: Share your relationship with your coach - Mohamed Azarudeen

Sreekiran: More than a coach, Mohamed Azarudeen has become like family. I would not have anyone besides him as my mentor and it is impossible to imagine my life as a sportsperson without him.

He is the one who spotted my talent on a sports day function and approached me for training. I started the basic training under him at the Niligiris MRC High Altitude Training Centre Ground, which is just a few kilometers away from my house. Mohamed Sir pays attention to detail -- right from the diet charts to the fitness regimen, he takes care of everything to ensure that I am at my tips on all times by monitoring me 24X7. I just try and listen to what he says and have become a believer of 'persistence is key.' No matter how big I become as an athlete, I will ensure that Mohamed Sir is there beside me at all times.

Sportskeeda: Which is your most memorable moment so far?

Sreekiran: The most memorable moment in my sporting journey thus far would have to be winning a Silver medal at the Khelo India School Games.

This was my first major junior U17 National competition and I was really focused. However, 15 days before the competition I was out celebrating a friend's birthday on a bike and we met with an accident. I bruised my knee severely and had to be rushed to the hospital. The next morning when Mohamed sir came to pick me up for training, he was completely distraught after seeing my condition. I deservedly received a shouting from him as I should not have gotten carried away. The doctor had advised 12 days of complete bed rest.

Despite the fact that I went into the competition without being fully prepared, I managed to grab the silver medal by clocking 1:54. Anu Kumar -- who is also my favorite competitor in the 800 m category -- bagged the gold medal on this occasion. Even though I lost out on bagging the top spot, the Khelo India school games incident taught me the lesson of being disciplined - which makes it one of my most cherished memories.

Sportskeeda: Youth Olympic Games is a big platform. Are you more excited or are you nervous?

Sreekiran: Getting to participate in the Youth Olympics Games is certainly a dream come true for me as it is the highest level of competition for any athlete my age.

I became the first Indian to qualify for the 800m track event and draw inspiration from Hima Das who recently won the historical gold medal at the IAAF World U-20 Championships. Similarly, even I aspire to win a medal and make my nation proud. I am sure the Youth Olympic Games will be a great learning opportunity for me as there will be the top-most athletes and coaches from all across the globe. At the present moment, I am just trying to be level-headed, not getting over-excited, and ensuring that I stay focused on my training.

Sportskeeda: How much time do you devote for training? Is your school supportive as I am sure you will be missing out on a lot of classes because of practice?

Sreekiran: I train twice a day, once in the morning from 6-8 am and once in the evening from 4:30-6:30 pm. Hence, the total time which I devote for training is 4-5 hours. Also, I ensure that I do not miss any of my classes as school starts at 9 am. However, while being at competitions I miss out on a few. The school is really helpful in making me catch up, my friends help out as well. They are just delighted to see me win medals.

Sportskeeda: Share the migraine incident, when you had to drop out after a sudden headache. How did you deal with it mentally and prepare yourself for the next challenge?

Sreekiran: I had won 19 national competitions. The 20th competition which I was about to take part in was my first International event. On June 5th, we left for Japan from Delhi for the Asian Junior Championships. However, only Indian national camp coaches and officials can travel with the athletes. Hence, Mohamed Sir was not allowed to travel with me because of which I got really distracted.

Even the Japanese food was not suiting me and I started having some giddiness. I did not worry about it much initially but in a couple of days, I realized that I had lost weight as I had not been eating much for a few days. The training was still going well so I disregarded the 3 kg weight loss I had had. I decided not to tell Mohamed Sir about this.

The excitement before the day of my qualifying rounds was just unbearable. My compatriot Anu Kumar and I were the favourites for 800m. I had not lost any race in the 800m category since my professional career started.

When the gun went off, I went full throttle. I was in lane four and after about 20 metres, when I was coming out of the drive phase, I realized that I was not in a position where I had usually been in other qualifying races, with many athletes ahead of me. Refusing to give up, I gave it all I had yet I only managed to finish 3rd.

I felt miserable as I knew that it wasn't my best performance on the track. Even though I had qualified for the Finals, I was sad as I did not feel in control of the race, which was usually the case. Watching the television replay of the race felt even worse as I could see that I was not strong and had struggled the entire way.

This really hit me and the incidents of the past few days started playing over and over in my mind. When I went back on the track to do some cool down stretches, I had a severe headache and even vomited several times.

There were only a few hours left for the Finals and I was extremely exhausted. I decided to call up Mohamed Sir and tell him everything. His inspirational words prodded me and gave me the strength to go on to the track. However, an hour before the final, when I was doing my warm-ups I again felt helpless. A part of me was extremely worried to go out there and run a sub-standard race. There was no way that I was going to win a gold medal against the best Asian athletes in this condition. My headache had become even more severe after my warm up so I decided to quit.

I was wary of what the future holds for me after this incident. It had just been a day since I returned to India and I was on the ground, training the very next morning. Being with my coach made me feel extremely comfortable and at ease. He taught me how to remain calm and told me that such minor setbacks keep happening in life.

A few days later, I was fine and ready to conquer the Youth Olympics Qualification in Bangkok.

Time for take off!

Sportskeeda: How did the idea for training in Nilgiris come about?

Sreekiran: I was born and brought up in the Nilgiris so I got acclimatized to high altitude naturally. Training here helps me deliver good performances and win accolades in multiple competitions. At Sea level, I burn out a lot faster. Therefore, training in the Nilgiris is beneficial for me as one can train harder and even recover faster as the Hemoglobin levels are maintained.

Sportskeeda: What are your short-term goals and what is your ultimate dream?

My short-term goal is to create history by winning a gold medal at the Youth Olympics make my country proud.

My ultimate dream would be to become number one in 800m like Jinson Johnson. I would love to break his National record of 1.45.65 someday.

Sportskeeda: Share your journey as a coach. Who all have you trained with?

Mohamed: I started my stint as a coach in 2016. I could not continue my Undergraduate degree due to financial reasons. I found it difficult to bring myself out as an athlete and could not continue as a sportsperson. Post that, I was thinking what to do with my life. I started reading a lot of books about coaches, coaching techniques and the elite athletes.

Sportskeeda: How did you start working with Kunhi Mohammed?

Mohamed: I got really inspired by the books I read. By God's grace, one day I had the chance of working Kunhi Mohammed, the assistant coach at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) and also the main coach of Jinson Johnson.

The 400m team had a tour for training in France and Kunhi Sir was busy there and could not concentrate on Jinson, who was in Ooty. That is the time I had a conversation with Kunhi Sir and told him that I will take care of Jinson. This is how I got my first break. I became the assisstant coach for an elite athlete like Jinson and also got to learn a lot from him. This was the turning point in my life.

Sportskeeda: How did you come to know about Sreekiran?

Mohamed: I just wanted to be a coach who trains at the grassroots level. I was searching for some guys and one day I got the opportunity to a St. Josephs School for a Sports Day. I saw a lot of guys running but Sreekiran, in particular, caught my attention and inspired me a lot. He was participating in all the events -- be it 100m, 200m or 400m. I felt that if a grassroots boy is doing so well in a sports day meet without even having training, then there certainly must be something special in him.

I spoke to him and invited him to a ground to conduct a few battery tests (fitness tests). After monitoring him, I realized that he is extremely fit. We had a brief discussion on athletics and how he could take it to a higher level and he accepted me as a coach. From there, we started training together with the guidance of Kunhi Sir and other senior coaches as well. The first three months were completely base training. In June, Sreekiran went for his major state meet and secured a Gold Medal (setting 1:57 as a new meet record).

I started working on his diet and training schedules for each individual competition. We take one step at a time and do not think of any competition as big or small, aiming only to improve the timing.

Author's take:

The young boy in the 11th Standard of St. Josephs Boys' Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, Coonoor, is certainly going to make the Nation proud one day.

Training in mountains is a masterstroke by these two, as at high altitudes there is less oxygen, which has developed Sreekiran's breathing techniques in such a way that make him at ease at Sea level, ensuring a longer sprint before burn out kicks in.

There will be other athletes who may be faster than Sreekiran for the first 700m, but endurance is his main strength and bursts in the final 100 meters are critical for his tremendous success.

Sreekiran has consistently improved the timings of his run -- from being around 2:10 a year back in 800m, the youngster has brought it down to 1:51. Just a little push and The Nilgiris' boy will create history soon.

The most surprising about the young athlete is that he started training in athletics only around one and a half years back. Sreekiran's is a story of sheer determination and hard work. Despite facing financial difficulties and migraine, nothing has stopped Sreekiran and he continues to achieve his dreams, one at a time.