“19.47, and that was just the warning shot” - Noah Lyles sends a strong message to competitors with an impressive 200m time

Ahead of the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Noah Lyles has thrown down the gauntlet to his peers with an impressive win at the London Diamond League.

Lyles won the men's 200m race in London on Sunday, July 23, with a 19.47 seconds effort, which saw him improve on his 2023 world-leading time (19.67 seconds) by two-tenths of a second.

He exuded unwavering confidence and complete control throughout the race. He beat Botswana's Letsile Tebogo, who broke the African record with a time of 19.50 seconds, and Britain's Zharnel Hughes, who shattered a three-decade-old British record with a time of 19.73 seconds, to the gold.

After the win, he took to social media to state that his performance in London was a warning shot to his peers.

"19.47, and that was just the warning shot," he tweeted.

Noah Lyles faces tough challenges from the likes of Andre De Grasse, Erriyon Knighton, and Steven Gardiner, among others, at the World Athletics Championships. However, his performance in London has shown that he is in good form ahead of the event, which gets underway on August 19.

“You can be as close as you want as long as I win” - Noah Lyles takes confidence in dominant win

Noah Lyles at the London Athletics Meet

Noah Lyles asserted his dominance with his win 200m win at the Diamond League in London. In a post-race interview, he expressed satisfaction with the result, especially after facing a tough time in the 100m.

“I felt like I was fighting for my life in a 100. But in this one, given I'm one and done, given it all I got and having a vast competition,” he said.

Lyles also stated his surprise at others finishing not far behind him, explaining that he has not faced such close competition in a long time.

“I haven't had anyone come that close to me in a very long time and at first I was a little upset and I checked the time and I was like, Ok!” he added

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



Shots fired ‍ pic.twitter.com/0x5X9iLvDf "The 200m is mine, you guys can have second." @LylesNoahShots fired

That said, he exuded confidence in his performance and stated that it doesn't matter how fast others run as long as he wins.

“If you are running that fast, you can be as close as you want as long as I win,” he opined