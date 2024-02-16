2024 US Olympics track and field Trials Oregon: Schedule and order of events

The 2024 US Olympic track and field trials will begin on June 21 and will witness some intense competition all around. For American track and field athletes, the event will prove to be incredibly important, as it chooses who heads to Paris to compete at the 2024 Games.

The trials will take place over ten days, from the 21st to the 30th, with two break days in between to help participants recuperate. The event will take place in two halves every day, the morning session and the evening session. Audiences will be treated to the finals on the very first day of the event, as the men's 10,000m participants battle it out for a spot at the Olympics.

Athletes in action

The US Olympic track and field trials will see plenty of elite athletes get down to action for a shot at the Olympics. Sha'Carri Richardson is likely to be back for the 100m sprint, while Gabby Thomas will target the 200m distance. Noah Lyles and Christan Coleman will reignite their battle in the 100m, as Ryan Crouser, Katie Moon, and Curtis Thompson look to make an appearance in field events.

US Olympic track and field trials: Full finals schedule

Here is the schedule for every finals at the US Olympic track and field trials:

FRIDAY, JUNE 21ST (PDT)

MEN'S 10,000M - 7:27 P.M.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22ND (PDT)

WOMEN'S TRIPLE JUMP - 6:20 P.M.

MEN'S SHOT PUT 6:40 P.M.

MEN'S DECATHLON 150OM - 7:38 P.M.

WOMEN'S 100M - 7:50 P.M.

SUNDAY, JUNE 23RD (PDT)

WOMEN'S HAMMER THROW - 5:00 P.M

MEN'S POLE VAULT - 5:45 P.M.

MEN'S JAVELIN THROW 6:40 P.M.

WOMEN'S 400M 6:58 P.M.

MEN'S 3000M STEEPLECHASE - 7:07 P.M

MEN'S 100M 7:49 P.M.

MONDAY, JUNE 24TH (PDT)

WOMEN'S HIGH JUMP - 5:15 P.M.

MEN'S LONG JUMP - 5/25 P.M.

MEN'S 1500M - 5:47 P.M.

MEN'S 400M - 6/59 P.M.

WOMEN'S 500OM - 7/9 * P .M.

WOMEN'S 800M 7:32 P.M

THURSDAY, JUNE 27TH (PDT)

WOMEN'S DISCUS THROW - 4:55 P.M.

WOMEN'S 3000M STEEPLECHASE 7:18 P.M

FRIDAY, JUNE 28TH (PDT)

MEN'S 110M HURDLES - 7:50 P.M.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29TH (PDT)

MEN'S DISCUS THROW - 4:30 P.M.

WOMEN'S LONG JUMP - 5:20 P.M

WOMEN'S 200M - 5:27 P.M.

WOMEN'S SHOT PUT 5:50 P.M.

WOMEN'S 10,000M 6:09 Р.М.

MEN'S 200M - 6/49 P.Μ.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30TH (PDT)

WOMEN'S POLE VAULT - 3:15 P.M.

MEN'S HAMMER THROW - 3/1 P.M.

MEN'S HIGH JUMP - 3/3 P.M.

MEN'S TRIPLE JUMP - 3 : P.M.

WOMEN'S JAVELIN THROW - 4:10 P.M

MEN'S 5000M - 4:30 P.M.

MEN'S 800M - 4:50 P.M.

WOMEN'S 100M HURDLES - 5:00P.M.

WOMEN'S 1500M 5:09 P.M.

MEN'S 400M HURDLES - 5:20 P.M.

WOMEN'S 400M HURDLES - 5:29 P.M.

A list of the heats and initial rounds for every event is available on the USATF website.