“Absolute world class attitude and perspective right here" - Michael Johnson lauds veteran Sara Hall's statement after U.S. Olympic trials

Retired athlete Michael Johnson recently lauded veteran runner Sara Hall for her perspective after finishing the marathon fifth in the US Olympic Trials in Orlando.

The US Olympic Trials saw Sara Hall fall short of her goal of making the Olympic team. It was Hall’s eighth Olympic Trials and third in the marathon. Previously, she failed to make it to the Olympic team in 2016 and 2020. However, her timing at the 2024 Olympic Trials was recorded as her highest finish in any trials.

The 40-year-old secured the fifth position at the trial, clocking 2:26:06. It became an American masters marathon record, leaving behind Des Linden’s 2:27:35 in Chicago in 2023. Hall struggled with the scorching heat and muscle cramps but was proud of her effort. She wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“5th at the Olympic Trials marathon. This one hurts more than any of the other 7, and yet I feel proud and have no regrets. Was in 3rd/could see 3rd the whole last lap as I battled through cramps. Never stopped believing, fought every step.”

Hall’s inspiring spirit was applauded by athletics legend Michael Johnson. He shared the female athlete’s post and added:

“Absolute world-class attitude and perspective right here.”

The trials saw 25-year-old Fiona O’Keeffe achieving the first-place finish with 2:22:10. Emily Sisson and Dakotah Lindwurm came second and third, clocking 2:22:42 and 2:25:31 seconds respectively.

Sara Hall expressed her desire to become an Olympian before the trials

Veteran Sara Hall has achieved numerous titles in her athletic career so far. She won the 3000m chase at the 2011 Pan American Games. Hall also achieved the silver and bronze medals in the 2020 London and 2021 Chicago Marathons.

Hall has, however, never made it to an Olympic team. Before the 2024 US Olympic Trials, the athlete expressed her desire to be an Olympian. She wrote in an Instagram post:

“Man, I’ve put a lot into this one. Rebuilt my body, worked harder than I ever have committed to the heat training… went all-in on this race. No matter what the result I’ll be proud of the process. But I really want to make this team. I never thought I’d still be doing this at this point. So I’d never say never, as long as I’m enjoying it and improving.”