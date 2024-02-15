  • home icon
Allyson Felix reacts to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's look at Bob Marley's movie Premiere

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Feb 15, 2024 23:29 IST
Allyson Felix adores Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce's appearance.

Retired American sprinter Allyson Felix recently shared her admiration for Jamaica's sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

The Jamaican sprinter shared a picture of herself attending the movie 'Bob Marley: One Love''s worldwide premiere in Kingston, Jamaica, on January 23, 2024. The 37-year-old sprinter looked stunning as she opted for a denim-on-denim look. She stylishly paired her shirt with the skirt, featuring a slit. Further, she opted for chic silver heels and a flashy hand clutch.

Fraser-Pryce shared the look on her Instagram profile and captioned:

"One Love❣️One Heart"

Felix admired the Jamaican sprinter's look by adding three heart eyes face emojis.

Screenshot of Allyson Felix's comment on Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's Instagram picture.

The Bob Marley: One Love movie will be released on February 16, 2024.

Meanwhile, Fraser-Pryce secured a silver medal in the women's 4x100m. She also won a bronze medal in the women's 100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital. The 37-year-old recently declared competing in her last Olympics, citing her intention to prioritise her family.

"My son needs me. My husband and I have been together since before I won in 2008. He has sacrificed for me. We’re a partnership, a team. And it’s because of that support that I’m able to do the things that I have been doing for all these years. And I think I now owe it to them to do something else."

"life rn" - Allyson Felix shares a few glimpses providing updates on her life lately

Allyson Felix shares glimpses of her memorable moments with her husband and daughter.

Legendary sprinter Allyson Felix recently shared a series of pictures updating her fans about her life in recent times.

After dedicating a substantial part of her life to her athletics pursuits, the 38-year-old now relishes her role as a mother and an entrepreneur. The former sprinter runs her own women's shoe brand, Saysh, along with her brother Wes Felix.

Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post,

"life rn🫶🏾"

Felix was seen attending a baby-care training session with her daughter Camryn, ahead of welcoming her newborn. She humorously captioned the picture:

"Big sis in training…just missing the melanin🙃"

Further, Allyson Felix shared a snap from her work project featuring her brother. She even shared a selfie of herself wearing a green bodycon dress and is seen showing off her baby bump. She shared pictures of her daughter with her husband Kenneth Ferguson, and was seen tagging along with Camryn for a tennis session.

