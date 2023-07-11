Allyson Felix's Inspiring Journey: From Athletic Triumphs to Advocacy and Entrepreneurship

Allyson Felix is arguably the most decorated Track and Field athlete worldwide. However, her journey as an active athlete while navigating pregnancy was not without challenges, particularly with her long-term shoe sponsor, Nike.

Despite their nearly decade-long partnership, Felix felt unsupported by the company when she sought to start a family. This ultimately led to a significant decrease of 70% in her contract renegotiation. However, Felix found purpose in the backlash she faced and began advocating for maternity protection and support for female athletes in similar circumstances.

Remarkably, within just three weeks of her advocacy efforts, Felix's actions prompted a policy change within Nike, allowing for 18 months of maternal protection for athletes.

During the preparations for her fifth Olympics appearance, Felix's brother inspired her to create a footwear company of her own, considering she had no footwear sponsor at the time. This led to the establishment of Saysh, a lifestyle footwear brand primarily catering to women. In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Felix proudly competed in her own shoes and emerged victorious.

In a Today interview, Allyson Felix opened up about her retirement after announcing it last fall. She described the experience as interesting yet challenging. Transitioning from a competitive athlete to everyday life has proven to be a struggle for her. She shared that she sometimes finds herself instinctively heading to the track for a grueling workout, only to realize that she no longer needs to be there.

“That has been hard. Often times I will find myself at the track just going through a brutal workout. I`m like wait, I don`t have to be here”.

Despite these challenges, the 37-year-old has been enjoying her retirement, particularly immersing herself in her footwear business. The venture has provided her with a new focus and passion beyond her illustrious athletic career.

Saysh by Allyson Felix: Celebrating Two Years of Empowering Women Through Footwear

On June 23 this year, Allyson Felix's footwear company, Saysh, celebrated its second anniversary. Felix expressed her joy and gratitude for the milestone, taking to Instagram to announce the occasion. She highlighted that Saysh was created with a purpose that goes beyond simply making shoes.

Together with Wes (her brother), Felix co-created Saysh to address a deeper need in the world, aiming to recognize and embrace women for who they are and exactly as they are. In her Instagram post, she reminded her followers about the initial goal and the vision behind her brand.

Expressing pride in her team and the community surrounding Saysh, Felix also conveyed her desire to continue making a positive impact.

Through Saysh, Allyson Felix is not only leaving a lasting athletic legacy but also creating a platform to uplift and empower women, promote inclusivity, and celebrate their unique identities.

