"Congratulations to the beautiful ladies" - Sha'Carri Richardson sends message to Female Athlete of the Year award finalists

Sha'Carri Richardson, the 100m world champion and the fastest woman on Earth right now, has been taken out of the race for the Female World Athlete of the Year award. However, the star was quick to cheer on the five finalists, despite not making the cut herself.

The athlete penned a short and sweet message celebrating the five finalists, who included sprinter Shericka Jackson, long-distance runner Faith Kipyegon, triple-jumper Yulimar Rojas, 400m hurdler Femke Bol, and marathon runner Tigist Assefa.

Taking to her Instagram story, Richardson reposted the World Athletics' announcement of the finalists, writing:

"Congratulations to the beautiful ladies on being finalists for Female World Athlete of the Year 😍😍😍".

Sha'Carri Richardson via her Instagram story

The World Athlete of the Year is an annual event where the World Athletics Federation chooses a handful of athletes across categories to celebrate their outstanding performances in the year.

Sha'Carri Richardson was one of 11 women nominated for the Female World Athlete of the Year. Joining her as nominees, apart from the finalists, were long-distance runner Gudaf Tsegay, javelin thrower Haruka Kitaguchi, race-walker Maria Perez, and steeplechaser Winfred Yavi.

The initial nominees were announced on October 11th, with a three-way poll between the World Athletics Council, the World Athletics Family, and fans on the internet deciding the five finalists. The winners of all categories will be announced on December 11th.

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates having a track named after her in Dallas

Taking away a little of the sting that she didn't make the final five of the World Athlete of the Year awards will be the fact that Sha'Carri Richardson now has a track named after her in her home-town Dallas. Not only this, but the town has also dubbed November 10th, 2023 Sha'Carri Richardson Day to honor the sprinter.

The track, on which Richardson practiced when she was younger, is located at the Jesse Owens Athletics Complex's John Kincaide Stadium. The 100m world champion headed back to her roots on Friday, November 10th to be present at the naming ceremony.

Taking to Instagram after the event, Sha'Carri shared photos from the ceremony and penned a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude.

"Wow! I am still in shock over the joy I felt yesterday! It was already an honor to have the track that I ran on in my hometown named after me, but to have November 10, 2023, dubbed Sha'Carri Richardson Day is incredible. I am so grateful. Thank you to every student, school, coach, dignitary, teammate, friend, my city, and especially my family for showing up and pouring so much love into me. It was special! Words cannot express how I feel in this moment. Thank you! Dallas, this is just the beginning!"