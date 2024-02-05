Anna Hall builds her "perfect playlist" ft. Taylor Swift, Rihanna

American heptathlete Anna Hall picked Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Khalid, and Charlie Puth as the artists for her warm-up mix in the run-up to the Paris Olympics 2024.

Hall is a two-time World Championships medalist, having clinched a bronze in 2022 and silver in 2023. She is currently gearing up for Paris 2024 as she aims to make her debut at this year’s Olympics.

In a video recently released by Team USA on their Twitter (formerly X) handle, Anna Hall was asked to build her perfect playlist on a budget of $15. She had to choose one artist from each of the five price divisions: $5, $4, $3, $2, and $1, to form a playlist.

The video saw her choosing Swift, Rihanna, Gomez, Khalid, and Puth from the $5, $4, $3, $2, and $1 categories, respectively. Although she had earlier picked Shawn Mendes, she had to remove him from her hypothetical playlist due to budget constraints.

In the video, Anna said:

“With $15, I think I see Taylor Swift on there, so I have to pick her. So, $5 is gone. I think I'm gonna pick Rihanna next. So that's $9 gone. Okay, and with the last six, I'm gonna go Khalid and Shawn Mendes. Yeah. Two bucks left. I'm bad at math, wow. I'm gonna take Shawn Mendes off, keep Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth.”

The athlete spoke about her love for Taylor Swift and her album '22', saying:

"22 has been a big one since I'm 22 this year. It's been stuck in my head ever since my birthday, so a little bit of rap, but usually songs that I know really well, like my favorite thing is to be able to be bouncing around and like singing along, so usually music that I kinda like grew up on, hence the Taylor Swift."

Anna Hall also mentioned that she preferred to listen to pop music before races or hard practice sessions. She mentioned that Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' was what she listened to during warm-ups.

Anna Hall pulls out of the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024

Anna Hall reacts after hitting the bar during the Heptathlon - Women's High Jump during day one of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A week ago, Anna Hall announced on her Instagram account that she won’t be competing at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024, taking place from March 1 to March 3, 2024.

The American decided to skip the World Indoors due to a minor knee procedure that she recently underwent. Despite the process being conducted smoothly, she wanted to focus on rehabilitation, considering that this is an Olympic year.

In the social media post, Hall expressed her gratitude to her fans and followers who have been a constant source of support for her. She wrote:

“overcoming takes a village, and I have an absolute army behind me 🫶🏽”