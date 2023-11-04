Fans have reacted to transgender cyclist Tessa Johnson’s win at the recent Chicago CycloCross Cup in Illinois. On October 29, the trans woman cyclist won in two women's category events, getting her 10th women’s cycling medal since December 2022.

This was the fourth race of the eight-race event in the Chicago CycloCross Cup and was held at Anderson Park in Campton Township, Illinois.

She not only competed but won in two different events - Women’s Single Speed and Category 1/2 races. Johnson won both these races and also received $150 prize money from the latter event.

However, Tessa Johnson’s win failed to impress the internet. When REDUXX, a news website, reported about the transgender cyclist's win, it disappointed a large section of X (formerly known as Twitter) users. They strongly criticized the cyclist and the event’s organizers for letting a biologically male cyclist compete against women.

Users aggressively criticized the events with such comments:

"Another man with zero integrity. Simply a cheater."

Another user wrote:

"How on earth can they be proud of themselves when they know they are competing against women?"

Take a look at more such comments by X users:

Cycling sports performance coach criticized transgender cyclists for competing at women’s competitions

Earlier in October, transgender cyclists Tessa Johnson and Evelyn Williamson competed at the women's Chicago CycloCross Cup.

The duo made headlines when they won gold and silver medals respectively, in the Women's Single Speed event, clocking 38:48s and 40:20s. That’s not it! Cyclist Johnson also won in the CX Women's category 1/2 race.

However, their wins did not go down well with cycling sports performance coach Linda Blade. She strongly criticized the practice of letting biologically male cyclists compete against women. Blade wrote on his X handle:

"Race organizers of @usacycling need to stop calling these 'women’s events'. You are fooling nobody. These are 'beta-male races' where some women get to be involved. In the process, you are turning your 'sport' into a joke," she wrote.

This is not the first time cyclists Tessa Johnson and Evelyn Williamson have won a women’s cycling event. The duo has made headlines for winning several events in the past few months. They won the Racing-Athletic Relay Cross in Chicago and Illinois State Championship.

Moreover, Johnson won eight consecutive women's races in 2022 and also won three men's events in 2019. On the other hand, Evelyn Williamson won 18 titles in the women's category,