Asian Athletics Championships 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings at the end of Day 3 (July 14)

Day 3 of the Asian Athletics Championships witnessed the return of 2018 Asian Games Champion Swapna Barman. The Indian heptathlete led the race in the initial stages but lost her lead to Uzbekistan's Ekaterina Voronina. The defending champion moved past the Indian star after winning the 200m heptathlon race. Swapna Barman managed to finish only in the fifth spot.

After four events, Ekaterina Voronina is at the top spot with 3448 points whereas Swapna Barman holds the second spot with 3392 points. Japan's Yuki Yamasaki is in the third position with 3359 points.

Parul Chaudhary became the first Indian to win the gold medal on day 3. The steeplechaser won the Women's 3000m final. In the same race, Priti missed the bronze medal by a whisker and finished in fourth place.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor was the favorite to win the men's shot put, and he did not disappoint. The Indian star clinched the gold medal despite showing discomfort while walking after the second attempt. He was seen holding his groin and had to skip the other attempts. Tajinderpal Singh Toor became just the third Asian to defend their shot put title.

Shaili Singh continues to shine on the big stage as she grabbed her first international medal in the second category. The 19-year-old finished in the second spot to clinch the silver with a best of 6.54m. Sumire Hata of Japan finished at the top with 6.97m. Ancy finished fourth in the same event with 6.41m. Notably, Shaili Singh also won a silver medal in World U20 Championship in 2021.

Asian Athletics Championships 2023 Updated Medal Tally after Day 3

After the end of day 3, Japan continues to lead the medal tally with a total of 24 medals, including 11 Golds, eight Silvers, and five Bronze. China holds the second spot with 15 medals, including five gold medals, seven silver medals, and three bronze medals.

India, after clinching three medals on day 3, stays in the third position with nine medals. The tally includes five gold medals, one silver medal, and three bronze medals.

Kazakhstan is currently behind India with one gold medal, two silver, and a bronze medal. Thailand have clinched one gold medal, as many silver, and three bronze medal to stay at the fifth spot.