In a blow to the Indian athletics team heading to the Asian Games, it has been revealed that Himanshi Malik might pull out of her events.

Himanshi, who clocked Asia's fourth fastest time this year at the 400m with a time of 51.76 seconds, is reportedly dealing with a knee injury. The runner could only come up with a 57.59s run at the Indian Grand Prix that took place in Chandigarh earlier this week, finishing a disappointing 15th in the rankings.

After the Indian Grand Prix, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had announced that sprinter Prachi would join the Asiad squad for the 4x400m relay, without naming who would be dropped. Prachi had finished third in the event.

Speaking to Sportstar, Adille Sumariwalla, the president of the AFI, said that doctors would decide Himanshi's fate when it came to her participation in the games. He also said that any changes in the two entries for the women's 400m would be decided only 24 hours before the event.

Vithya Ramraj possible replacement for Himanshi Malik at Asian Games

With doubts over whether Himanshi Malik will be able to race at the Asian Games, there are a couple of names likely to replace her.

One of those is Vithya Ramraj, who recently made headlines when she came within 0.01 seconds of matching PT Usha's record in the 400m hurdles. Ramraj primarily takes part in the 100m, 400m, and 400m hurdles events.

The 24-year-old is a three-time national champion, and her best time in the 400m is 52.40s that she clocked on 10 September at the Indian Grand Prix in Chandigarh.

Uttar Pradesh's Prachi, who has already been added to the list of athletes going to the Asian Games, is another likely replacement for Himanshi in the 4x400m relay.