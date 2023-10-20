Ram Baboo put up a stellar show at the Hangzhou Asian Games, bagging a bronze for India in the 35 km race walk relay alongside partner Manju Rani. The duo came from behind to make a thrilling comeback to finsh on the podium.

Both Ram and Manju are national record-holders in the 35 km race walk event, and they joined forces ahead of the Asian Games. With the Paris 2024 Olympics approaching, the bronze medalist is considering a switch to the 20km race walk event, given the fact that the 35 km standalone race isn't an Olympic competition.

Additionally, the format for this race in Hangzhou and Paris will differ from each other. The race at the Asian Games required both players to walk the full 35 km, with winners being decided with the combined time of each. Meanwhile, the Paris Olympics will require the male athlete to start the race, with his counterpart taking over after a certain distance till the 35 km isn covered.

Speaking to Khel Now on changing events, Ram Baboo said:

"In the upcoming season, I will look to shift to the 20km race walk category rather than 35 km. Personally, I like individual event more than relay and with 35 km race walk not providing a standalone race I have thought of shifting to the lower division."

Ram Baboo on bad refreeship at the Asian Games

For Ram Baboo, getting to the Asian Games wasn't an easy journey, but the Indian let nothing get in the way of him and a podium finish in Hangzhou, not even bad refreeing. According to the Indian, the officials in China were't up to the mark, which he found dissapointing. He said:

"In between the race at the 10-12 km mark, I received a second warning which I felt was incorrect. Prior to this, I had already received one but this one wasn’t acceptable. Then to my surprise after progressing for the next 2km, my warning was removed and now I had only one warning."

Baboo added:

“We did not lodge any protest but the officials themselves removed my warning. Overall, I feel the officiating wasn’t good. If you have given me a warning, then keep it as it is. Why do you have to remove it after sometime was my question in the end.”

Overall, the Indian is amazed to have medaled at the Games. Having gone through many hardships to get here, Ram is enjoying his newfound success. While he hasn't qualified for the Paris Olympics yet, the race-walker is confident he will get there and hopes to finish on the podium once he does.