Asian Games silver medalist Ajay Saroj plans to use prize money to repay debts and build his parents a home 

Ajay Saroj, one of India's fastest track and field athletes, recently raced to silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games. As monumental as this achievement is, for Saroj and his family the medal holds more than sentimental value.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Saroj was born into a plumber's family as the youngest of six siblings. Three of his elder siblings were runners on the national level, and it seemed like an obvious outcome that the now Asian Games medalist would follow the same path.

However, the journey wasn't always as easy as it could have been, with finances running tight in the family. In in interview with The Indian Express, Saroj shared his struggles growing up.

"Initially, I would worry about the Rs 300 running shoes, but once I started running, I would think about only running at the village track and later stadium. A lot of times, my father would take loans from relatives or my brother would spend his salary on my training," he said.

Now that the dream has been achieved, and Ajay Saroj has raised the Indian flag high on the international stage, the runner is waiting for his promised prize money from the UP government.

His plans on what to do with the money are simple; repay his debts that exceed Rs.10 lakhs and build his parents a new house. He said:

"I work in railways and most of my salary goes in repaying the loan amount. I plan to pay off all the debts as well as building a new home for my parents with the money apart from buying some more Swami Vevekanand books," he added.

Ajay Saroj on physical and mental training for his races

For Ajay Saroj, the Asian Games silver was a much awaited achievement, after he was forced to miss the 2018 Games due to a fracture in his right leg.

Ahead of Hangzhou, the athlete pulled together mental toughness and physical fitness to clock a 3:38.94 that got him on the podium alongside Mohamad Al-Garni and compatriot Jinson Johnson.

"My target was always the 1500m and I would always think of it as a race to run in stages. My strong part has been the push at the end but that too comes from the planning for the first 1000-1200m. It requires a lot of patience to wait for your chance till the first 1000-1200m and I would read books by Swami Vivekanand to keep my mind calm and to plan my races with a strategic mind," he said.

Before the Asian Games, Ajay Saroj was a part of the Indian team that spent time training at Colorado Springs, which helped him get prepared for the speed required to set the pace in Hangzhou.

"While we took some time adjusting to the altitude of Colorado which saw us bleeding from the nose in the initial training sessions, it helped our body to adjust to the conditions. The conditions helped us to work on the stamina required for the 1500m race as well the speed required to set the pace in Asian conditions too," he said.

Alongside the physical aspect of training in Colorado, Saroj had the advantage of being in close contact with two-time Olympic medalist Paul Chelimo, who helped him shape his mental game.

"I also got to spend some time with two-time Olympic 5000m medallst Paul Chelimo and he stressed the importance of being in a good mental space apart from tactics to win medals at the international stage," he added.

Coach Scott Simons thinks Ajay Saroj has capacity for many international medals

While Ajay Saroj isn't in the world's top timings for the 1500m right now, his coach Scott Simmons is sure of the Indian's potential.

"1500m is a tactical race and he waits for his chance especially in the last 250m. He is training with 5000m and 10,000m athletes to work on his endurance and specific fitness for the 1500m has made him improve," Simmons told The Indian Express.

Other than his physical capabilities, Simmons views Saroj's calm nature as another major plus point on his way to international medals.

"My first impression of Saroj being so calm and silent made me name him ‘The silent monk’. Luckily the impression has remained the same and that has been Saroj’s biggest strength as a middle distance runner," he said.

Simmons added that Saroj was an expert at adapting to the different conditions that were thrown at him.

"The same is true about his race tactics and that’s what he showed in Hangzhou. He adjusted to the conditions well and to see him win his first Asian Games medal in a calm manner has made me expect more medals from him at the international level," he said.