Avinash Sable, the gold medalist in the 3000m steeplechase event at the recently concluded Asian Games, is seeking a change in his training ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 29-year-old athlete has spent the past two seasons training in Colorado Springs under coach Scott Simons but is now considering different training locations.

Among his options are Morocco, home to 3000m Olympic and World Champion Soufiane El Bakkali, and Europe, which would provide easier access to tournaments for the armyman.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times about his plans for Morocco and Europe, Avinash Sable said,

"There you can train in high altitude in Ifrane and then come down to sea level in Rabat, which is 200km away, for short stints. I think for steeplechase it is important that you are doing such training in cycles. I have trained in Rabat and the facilities and conditions are good for steeplechasers."

"The training period at Colorado Springs was very beneficial, and I can go there again. With the Paris Olympics in mind, I want to base myself in Europe, that will make it easier to train and compete. I will discuss the plans with the federation and decide," he added.

Avinash Sable focused on strategy and tactics before Paris

Before his success at the Asian Games, he faced a tough challenge at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where he was knocked out in the heats.

Looking back on that disappointing result, Sable is now focused on improving the tactical aspects of his running.

"I have been comfortably running at my pace all the while, breaking national records but in the mix of a world-class field with everyone running with their strategies, you have to think quickly to be in control."

" I need to work on the tactical part and I realised that in Budapest. I have put so much of hard work this season and I know I am better than what I performed there. So, I have to be better prepared."

During the World Championships in Budapest, the race started slowly, and the gold and silver medalists, El Bakkali and Lamecha Girma picked up their pace drastically in the final stretch. Avinash Sable believes that, for success in Paris, the key to a podium lies in making on-the-go changes to his strategy,

"You make your strategy before going into the race depending on the field, and then you have to tweak it on the spot and that's the most important part."

"When you see a slow race, you feel you are in the race until it becomes too late to pick up pace. That split-second thinking of when to change the gears during the race is important."