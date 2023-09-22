Berlin Marathon 2023: Athletes, schedule, where to watch and more

The annual Berlin Marathon will be held on September 24 for the 2023 edition in Germany. More than 45,000 runners from around 150 countries will compete on Sunday in Berlin.

Berlin will witness the defending champions returning to compete at the race, including Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge, who set a world record at the 2022 Berlin Marathon, recording an impressive 2:01.09. The 38-year-old has won four races at the Berlin Marathon in the years 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2022.

The women’s defending champion, Tigist Assefa from Ethiopia, will also compete to defend her title. In the 2022 Berlin Marathon, she clocked an impressive 2:25.37, securing first place and setting an Ethiopian national record. She outpaced Rosemary Wanjiru from Kenya, who clocked at 2:18.00.

Men athletes to compete at the 2023 Berlin Marathon

Eliud Kipchoge (KEN)

Amos Kipruto (KEN)

Jonathan Maiyo (KEN)

Eliud Kiptanui (KEN)

Ghirmay Ghebreslassie (ERI)

Ronald Korir (KEN)

Tadu Abate (ETH)

Philemon Kiplimo (KEN)

Enock Onchari (KEN)

Mark Korir (KEN)

Andualem Belay Shiferaw (ETH)

Haftu Teklu (ETH)

Amanal Petros (GER)

Josphat Boit (KEN)

Tadesse Abraham (SUI)

Okubay Tsegay (ERI)

Abel Kipchumba (KEN)

Yusuke Ogura (JPN)

Denis Chirchir (KEN)

Justus Kangogo (KEN)

Titus Kimutai Kipkosgei (KEN)

Dominic Nyairo (KEN)

Derseh Kindie (ETH)

Guo Jian Dong (CHN)

Liam Adams (AUS)

Scott Fauble (USA)

Byambajav Tseveenravdan (MGL)

Jared Ward (USA)

Yimer Getahun (ISR)

Michael Somers (BEL)

Jian Hua Peng (CHN)

Eulalio Munoz (ARG)

Jacob Riley (USA)

Hendrik Pfeiffer (GER)

Florian Carvalho de Fonsesco (FRA)

Abderazzak Charik (FRA)

Lemawork Ketema (AUT)

Teshome Mekonen (USA)

Kamil Jastrzebski (POL)

Josh Izewski (USA)

Luke Caldwell (GBR)

Zicheng Li (CHN)

Weynay Ghebresilasie (GBR)

Samuel Fitwi (GER)

Tyler Pennel (USA)

Erenjia Jia (CHN)

Konstantin Wedel (GER)

MartinCuestas (URU)

Wellington da Silva (BRA)

Jeff Lastennet (FRA)

Samuel Souza de Nascimento (BRA)

Joris Keppens (BEL)

Ati Nianzhe (CHN)

Ignas Brasevicius (LTU)

Marcus Schöfisch (GER)

Brendan Martin (USA)

Luis Orta (VEN)

Kevin Havel (USA)

Silas Sugut (KEN)

Tadese Takele (ETH)

Vincent Kipkemboi (KEN)

Rafael Vicemte Loza Bejaran (ECU)

Eyob Ghebrehiwet Faniel (ITA)

Noah Kipkemboi (KEN)

Hillary Kipchirchir Chepkwony (KEN)

Rhonzai Lokitam Kilimo (KEN)

Felix Kibitok (KEN)

Abednego Cheruiyot (KEN)

Felix Kipkoech (KEN)

Stanley Kurgat Rono (KEN)

Bethwell Kipkemboi (KEN)

Bonface Kimutai Kiplimo (KEN)

Evans Kimtai Kiprono (KEN)

Bernard Kibet Lagat (KEN)

Simon Kipkosgei (KEN)

Bernard Kipkoech Cheruiyot (KEN)

Women athletes to compete at the 2023 Berlin Marathon

Tigst Assefa competed in women's 800m at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Tigst Assefa (ETH)

Sheila Chepkirui (KEN)

Tigist Abayechew (ETH)

Workenesh Edesa (ETH)

Hiwot Gebrekidan (ETH)

Hitomi Niiya (JPN)

Zeineba Yimer (ETH)

Etagegn Woldu (ETH)

Gutemi Imana (ETH)

Delvine Meringor (ROU)

Dera Dida (ETH)

Fikrte Wereta (ETH)

Charlotte Purdue (GBR)

Margaret Wangari Muriuki (KEN)

Senbere Teferi (ETH)

Malindi Elmore (CAN)

Debbie Schöneborn (GER)

Fabienne Schlumpf (SUI)

Annie Frisbie (USA)

Domenika Mayer (GER)

Rabea Schöneborn (GER)

Kristina Hendel (GER)

Laura Hottenrott (GER)

Yevheniia Prokofieva (UKR)

Angie Orjuela (COL)

Ursula Sanchez (MEX)

Jane Bareikis (USA)

Jacqueline Gaughan (USA)

Tabea Themann (GER)

Louise Small (GBR)

Marina Khmelevskaya (UZB)

Marie-Ange Brumelot (FRA)

Rutendo Nyahora (ZIM)

Magdalena Shauri (TAN)

Tara Palm (AUS)

Melina Wolf (GER)

Marie Bouchard (FRA)

Helen Bekele (ETH)

Jana Soethout (GER)

Anya Culling (GBR)

Rachel Hodgkinson (GBR)

Emilie Jacquot-Claude (FRA)

Camilla Elofsson (SWE)

Sanna Mustonen (SWE)

Katie Kellner (USA)

Kaitlyn Peale (USA)

Schedule for Berlin Marathon 2023

The Berlin Marathon is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. (CEST) on September 24, 2023, Sunday, with runners beginning in four different waves.

Where to watch the Berlin Marathon 2023

Viewers from the following countries can watch the 2023 Berlin Marathon live on the following channels and websites:

Italy, UK, Ireland: Flo Sports

Germany: Eurosport

India: Viacom 18

Hungary: AMC

Brazil, Argentina: ESPN