"Can't wait to read" - Gabby Thomas flaunts her copy of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's Far Beyond Gold

Gabby Thomas is showing support for her fellow track and field athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone after the latter made her authorial debut with 'Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith'.

Both athletes were part of the American track team at the Tokyo Olympics, bringing home laurels for the country. While Thomas clinched a bronze in the 200m sprint and a silver in the 4x100m relay, McLaughlin-Levrone returned with a gold in the 400m hurdles and the 4x400m relay.

Now, McLaughlin-Levrone has authored her first book, chronicling her journey from anxiety to finding faith in Jesus, and how that helped her overcome mental hurdles on track. The 2022 World Champion announced the launch of her book on January 31, writing on Instagram:

“For the majority of my life I had an unhealthy relationship with fear. It controlled everything, until God's grace granted me true and lasting freedom by way of Jesus Christ, and my prayer is that this book will encourage readers to seek the one who grants lasting freedom resulting in an inheritance that is Far Beyond Gold!”

Gabby Thomas has since shown her support for her the 24-year-old and her latest endeavor. The sprinter took to her Instagram stories to post a picture of the book with the caption:

“Came home to this in the mail today. Can't wait to read”

Via Gabby Thomas' Instagram story

Touched by Thomas' gesture, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reposted the story, writing,

“Thank you for your support”

Via Sydney McLaughlin's Instagram story

Gabby Thomas wins gold at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024

Meanwhile, on the track, Gabby Thomas made a fantastic start to the new season. Racing in her hometown of Boston on Monday (February 5) at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, the American sprinted to the win in the 300m with a time of 35.75s.

Joining Thomas on the podium in second place was Nigeria's Favour Ofili, while Lynna Irby-Jackson settled for third with a time of 36.05s.

Gabby Thomas was reportedly suffering from a stomach bug ahead of the race, as per reports but she still came away with the win. However, the World Champion was still happy with her performance, given that it's still so early in the season.

“It’s been so much fun, I mean everyone's here, these are my people, this is my town, this is my sponsor, so it's been great, and this just shows that I'm in great shape. This is a really good performance for this time of the year for me, so I'm really happy about it, I'm really excited, and I feel good.”

